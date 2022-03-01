Blake Shelton says he has ‘fallen in love’ with Gwen Stefani’s kids

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Blake Shelton has been married to his second wife Gwen Stefani for less than one year, but he is really settling into his new life.

Gwen came into the marriage with three kids from her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, but that hasn’t changed how Blake feels at all.

In fact, it has made him even happier concerning his life with Gwen.

Blake Shelton said he was born to be a stepdad

Blake Shelton was married twice before. He was married to Kaynette Gern for three years and Miranda Lambert for four years.

Neither marriage produced any children.

When Blake, 45, married Gwen Stefani, 52, she already had three kids with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

This included Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Blake said that his father stepped in as a stepdad for his brother, and that set an example for him on how to approach his new role.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]. ‘You got three boys? Awesome!,'” Blake said.

Blake shared, “My dad raised me. I could do this.”

He also mentioned that he was originally worried because of the kids, wondering if there was a place for him in this family.

“You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen, I’ve married into a family. She’s got three boys … and all of a sudden you go, there’s other stuff,” Blake said.

Blake Shelton said his stepsons are learning to have fun

Living at Blake Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma is very different than living in California.

He said that it was a bit of a culture shock, but that the three boys seem to be loving the fact that they can go out and play and not have to worry about danger.

“I go, ‘Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.’ Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around,” Blake said.

It has not only changed the boys’ outlooks, but it has caused Blake to embrace the role of a stepdad.

“I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”

The Voice is on hiatus. The hit singing reality competition series should return in late 2022.