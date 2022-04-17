Blake Shelton releases new version of one of his most beloved songs

Blake Shelton singing Austin. Pic credit: Blake Shelton/YouTube

Blake Shelton released a new song on Friday, and it is a remake of one of his most important songs.

Blake announced earlier in the week that he was releasing an acoustic version of his hit song Austin.

That song finally hit all streaming services on April 15

Blake Shelton releases new version of Austin

Blake took to Instagram at the start of the week to tease the release of his acoustic version of Austin.

In the post, he wrote, “Can’t wait to finally share the acoustic version of #Austin on streaming platforms this Friday! Y’all are gonna love it.”

On the day of the release, Blake had another treat for fans on Instagram.

He posted a video of him performing the acoustic version of Austin live.

“Have y’all seen the live performance video for #Austin (Acoustic) yet? Check it out now. -Team BS,” he wrote along with the video.

Here is the full version of the acoustic version of Austin from YouTube.

Austin was a special song for Blake Shelton.

When he got his start in country music, his original debut single was supposed to be I Wanna Talk About Me, but the label gave it to Toby Keith instead.

As a result, Blake released Austin as his debut single instead.

The song was Blake’s first number-one single on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and spent five weeks in that spot. It also launched his career, and Blake owes it all to that first single, Austin.

Blake Shelton knows when he will retire

Blake Shelton was the highest-grossing country music star in 2021 by a long shot. He made more than double what Luke Bryan made in the second spot.

However, a lot of that money came when Blake sold most of his music catalog for $50 million.

With that in mind, Blake knows that his career is coming to an end sooner than later.

While he is still on top of the world, Blake said that when he realizes that people are no longer connecting with his music, he will stop making new music.

“I want to make great records and the moment that I feel like I’m not that relevant anymore, I don’t think I want to make them anymore,” Blake said.

“When it’s my time to make room for somebody else, the last thing I want to do is keep them screaming to keep my spot.”

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series should return in late 2022 to NBC.