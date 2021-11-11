Blake Shelton praises The Voice’s Lana Scott as someone radio needs right now

Lana Scott on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

A lot of fans were disappointed when Blake Shelton chose to send Carson Peters home on The Voice, but the person he saved has a chance to win it all this season.

Blake saved Lana Scott, and she is the purest country singer remaining on The Voice this season, making her a perfect member of Team Blake.

However Lana ends up this season, Blake feels that she is someone that country music needs right now in the industry.

Blake Shelton praises Lana Scott on The Voice

Lana Scott beat out Carson Peters and moved on to the first night of fans’ judging and sang Carly Pearce’s Next Girl.

“That’s it, that’s a heavy load that I put on your shoulders this season. You’re it. You are the country artist on The Voice this season and I could not be more proud of you and of that performance,” Shelton said after Scott’s performance.

“You’re ready for this. We need you in country music right now. Ask Kelly, we need you on the radio and in country music right now.”

Despite this, Lana Scott ended up in the bottom three.

This shocked Blake Shelton.

The public voted to keep Paris Winningham and Wendy Moten. Blake got to keep one person and he chose Lana Scott.

Team Blake heading into The Voice playoffs second week

With Paris, Wendy, and Lana saved, Blake Shelton had the chance to keep one more person in the wildcard round the next night.

Peedy Chavis had the most fan votes and moved on with Libianca going home.

However, Blake lost his singer on Tuesday night. Peedy sang Stranger in My House by Ronnie Milsap and ended up eliminated. 14-year-old Hailey Mia won the fan vote and moved on, giving Kelly Clarkson an extra body in the next round.

This leaves Blake Shelton with three singers remaining.

He has Lana Scott, who he feels is the future of country music.

Paris Winningham brings a soulful sound to his beautiful voice.

Finally, there is Wendy Moten, the 55-year-old singer who spent her entire career working as a background performer, but hopes that The Voice will be her chance to break out and finally have her own solo career.

With only three left, Blake has as good of a chance as anyone to win this season on The Voice.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.