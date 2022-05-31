Blake Moynes teases going on Bachelor in Paradise to ‘stir the pot’

Will Blake Moynes be on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8? Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise cast rumors and speculation has been ramping up as fans anticipate which Bachelor Nation stars will be headed to Mexico.

The Bachelorette Season 17 star Blake Moynes revealed that he gets asked all the time about going on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

While Blake has played coy about a BIP appearance in the past, his latest video saw him answering the question yet again.

Blake Moynes could stir the pot ‘fashionably late’ on Bachelor in Paradise

Blake Moynes engaged his fans with yet another Q&A on his Instagram stories and received one of his most popular inquiries.

A fan simply wrote, “Paradise…”

Soaking up some sun shirtless and rocking his buzz cut, Blake responded to the inquiry about going on Bachelor in Paradise with a smile, saying, “This is by far the most asked question in any q&a since the beginning of time to me after coming off the first season. And yes, I’m going to the Bahamas with the boys, getting off the boat, going straight to the beach of Mexico to stir the pot, fashionably late.”

While Blake’s tone appeared playfully sarcastic, he’s proven to be full of surprises, like when he showed up ‘fashionably late’ to Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette and ended up getting engaged to her before they eventually split.

Bachelor Nation fans have mixed feelings about Blake Moynes’ potential BIP appearance

A Bachelor fan page shared the clip of Blake’s response and asked followers, “Do you think Blake will actually show up on BIP this summer?”

Responses from Bachelor in Paradise fans appeared mixed, with some wishing Blake will show up and others hoping he wouldn’t.

A commenter wrote, “I don’t think he’ll be there. The show is juggling too many guys with three seasons to choose from!”

Another commented, “Is anyone asking for this tho?” The fan page account replied, “On a personal note, yes. Did you see those abs girl?”

One commenter wrote, “here for it,” with a heart-eyed emoji.

A critic commented, “I get creep vibes from him sorry!” And another fan stated, “Yes I hope he will be on paradise.”

Several other comments raved about Blake’s new look, finding him more attractive with his shaved head and a more muscular physique.

Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

If Blake Moynes shows up on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, it’ll be his third appearance within the franchise.

Blake debuted on The Bachelorette Season 16, where he pursued both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams before appearing on The Bachelorette Season 17 with Katie Thurston.

Do you hope to see Blake Moynes in Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.