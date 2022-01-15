Blake Moynes reveals whether or not he would ever return to The Bachelor franchise

The Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes competed for the hearts of three previous leads of the franchise. Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

Appearing on three former seasons of The Bachelorette, Blake Moynes has had quite a run in Bachelor Nation.

The wildlife manager started his reality TV career on the season of The Bachelorette featuring salon owner, Clare Crawley. After the Season 16 lead fell head over heels for Dale Moss, Blake stayed around to compete for Tayshia Adams’ final rose.

After getting eliminated by Adams before hometowns, Blake then returned to Season 17 because he felt he and Katie Thurston would be an “amazing match.”

And while Blake proposed to Katie on the show’s finale, the two broke their engagement a few months later, with the Washington native moving on to close friend and contestant from her season, John Hersey.

With Katie making the separation extra messy with her Taylor Swift dedication of We Are Never Getting Back Together, Bachelor Nation is rooting for Blake to ultimately discover love and wondering if he would return to the franchise to find it.

Would Blake Moynes return to The Bachelor franchise?

While both viewers and Katie were worried Blake was using the new season of The Bachelorette for another 15 minutes of fame, it’s clear Blake left his engagement with Katie feeling hurt.

Asked by a fan if he’d consider returning to either the US or Canadian variation of the show again, the Bachelor Nation alum’s response was vague.

“It’s a wild experience, meet amazing people, so much growth, some great memories,” the message read on his Instagram Stories. “Loved my time spent with the franchise.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Clearly still reeling from his broken engagement, the 31-year-old added, “But at this moment in time, it’s exhausting even thinking about entering into that world again. It’s been a crazy year.”

Leaving a glimmer of hope for fans, he sneaked in, “Things change weekly – never know.”

Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

Blake Moynes and former Bachelorette Katie Thurston broke off their engagement late last year

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette was filled with ups and downs.

After two of the final four contestants self-eliminated, Blake Moynes proposed to Katie on the Season 17 finale.

Despite being from two different countries, the two hoped to make their international relationship work.

However, with Blake’s work taking him to Africa for extended amounts of time with little phone service, it proved too much for the couple as they cited they were not “compatible as life partners.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.