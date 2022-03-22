Blake Moynes reveals the moment he ‘hated’ from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette 

Blake Moynes reflects on a stressful moment from The Bachelorette Season 17. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation’s Blake Moynes has competed for the hearts of three different Bachelorettes and even ended up briefly engaged to third Bachelorette Katie Thurston.

Blake has clearly had lots of experience and ups and downs within The Bachelor franchise.

Recently, Blake shared a moment that he hated from his time on The Bachelorette.

Blake Moynes was ‘stressed out’ by first interaction with Katie Thurston’s men

Blake Moynes initially competed on Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. However, when things didn’t work out with either woman, Blake went on to pursue Katie towards the middle of her season.

Since Katie’s season was already underway, Blake ended up being a late arrival and had to awkwardly join the men who had already been establishing relationships with Katie.

Blake had to inform the cast that Katie had invited him onto the season, and the men clearly weren’t happy that he’d be joining them, with Aaron even saying Blake’s name in a less than enthusiastic tone.

Blake’s tense first encounter with the men recently resurfaced when Aaron Clancy shared the clip to his Instagram stories.

Aaron joked, “[Blake Moynes] loves when I call him by his name.”

Blake responded on his own Instagram story, teasingly writing, “Oh yah I do.”

Offering a more candid response to the clip, Blake admitted, “I actually hated this moment and was so stressed out.”

Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston have brief engagement

Blake Moynes’ third shot at love with a Bachelorette was initially successful, considering he received Katie Thurston’s final rose.

Katie and Blake got engaged at the end of the season, but their relationship didn’t last away from the cameras.

With Blake being from Canada and often traveling for his job, long-distance became one of the factors that negatively impacted the couple before they split.

After announcing their called-off engagement in a joint statement, Katie went on to date one of her other The Bachelorette Season 17 candidates John Hersey.

Katie and John are still going strong, even despite skeptics questioning the overlap between Katie’s relationship with Blake and John.

Meanwhile, Blake has maintained plenty of friendships within Bachelor Nation and the reality television world and has met up with several men and women from the franchise during his visits to Los Angeles.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.