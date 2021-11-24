Blake Moynes did not see Katie Thurston and John Hersey’s relationship coming

Katie Thurston and John Hersey’s relationship seems to have caught Blake off guard. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 leading lady Katie Thurston has been making a lot of headlines lately.

Not too long ago, news broke that Katie and fiancé Blake Moynes had called off their brief engagement and decided to go their separate ways.

Now, news has spread that Katie and The Bachelorette Season 17 contestant John Hersey are officially exploring a romantic relationship with one another.

This news wasn’t too shocking to some fans who had been speculating that Katie and John were more than friends, but it does seem like this news came as a surprise to Blake Moynes.

Blake Moynes was blindsided by Katie’s new love

A source spoke with Us Weekly and provided an update regarding how Blake feels about Katie’s latest relationship with John Hersey.

According to the source, “Blake is blindsided by the news.”

This insight into Blake’s outlook on Katie and John’s romance comes after fans discovered that Blake had unfollowed Katie on Instagram.

While the source claims Blake found Katie’s relationship to be unexpected, Blake himself has not gone public with his thoughts on the matter.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

When Katie and Blake broke up, Blake publicly addressed the split by saying it wasn’t easy on him and he appreciated the support of his social media community.

Katie and Blake’s joint statement regarding their breakup certainly aimed to appear as though the two were parting ways amicably and with mutual respect. However, after this potentially messy love triangle with Katie, Blake, and John, perhaps feelings have changed for Blake and the pair aren’t on as good of terms as they made it seem.

Blake’s mother may have alluded to bad blood between Blake and Katie

While it’s not certain that Katie’s romance with John overlapped with her engagement to Blake, the social media activity of Blake’s mother Emily Moynes has led fans to speculate that there may be bad blood between Blake and Katie.

As news spread of Katie and John’s relationship, Emily Moynes liked a comment from a fan who expressed feeling sorry for Blake after he trusted Katie while they were long distance.

The fan felt Katie entering this relationship with John was terrible and felt confident that Katie must have been being dishonest with Blake for months since she entered a relationship with John so quickly.

Interestingly, in the past, Katie spoke about Blake’s thoughts on her close bond with John Hersey. While she was in a relationship with Blake, Katie suggested that Blake was totally fine with how close she was to John.

However, it now seems there may be more to the story surrounding the end of Katie and Blake’s relationship and the start of Katie and John’s relationship.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.