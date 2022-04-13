Blake Horstmann gets exposed in a South Padre crowd

Blake Horstmann gets called out in a crowd. Pic credit: ABC

Blake Horstmann has made some waves within Bachelor Nation over the past few years.

As a fan favorite on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, viewers were shocked when Becca chose Garrett Yrigoyen over him in the finale. However, his good-guy reputation was broken on Bachelor in Paradise because of his hook-ups at Coachella.

But the Blake that everyone fell in love with on Becca’s season looked very different than the Blake Bachelor Nation sees nowadays.

These days Blake sports a gelled, feathered look with his hair, and he even has a bit of the salt and pepper action going on. While it’s longer on top, the sides are shorter, and sometimes shaved quite close to his head.

What was exposed about Blake in the South Padre crowd?

Blake’s hair wasn’t always this stylish, however, as fans have taken notice of very recently. Blake, himself, was also appalled and embarrassed about how he used to style his hair.

In fact, just a day ago, he released a video on his Instagram that zoomed in on a fan holding up her cell phone with a Bachelorette exclusive photo of him from his time on the show.

Blake captioned the actual video, “When the crowd exposes you … Not the square cut,” complete with a song that flashed to his candid shot and an emoji of a guy slapping his head/face.

He then captioned his entire post from his time in South Padre by saying, “Can we delete this picture from the internet?”

What did Bachelorette alum John Hersey and other Bachelor viewers have to say?

Bachelor Nation alums and viewers were quick to comment on the video and the scene.

John Hersey, the boyfriend of Katie Thurston, posted a response to Blake first, as he wrote, “Found my new screensaver,” and Blake said back, “@jonalexhersey hahahaha (skull emoji).”

Pic credit: @balockaye.h/Instagram

Others commented with laughing face emojis, as they said, “that’s the Blake we all fell in love with (hands up emoji),” and “This is great.”

Another posted, “highlight of our week in padre for sure (googly eyes emoji).”

Pic credit: @balockaye.h/Instagram

Still, other fans thought he looked hot either way, putting up tons of alternating fire flame emojis and sunglass-face emojis, and another viewer commented on how funny the girl’s face was who held up the phone.

Yet one brought up a different point by saying that Blake should be grateful and happy about where that specific photo got him today, and in life, square-cut or not. She put, “Why?! You should look at it differently … it’s put you where you are today. #perspective.”

Pic credit: @balockaye.h/Instagram

While Blake has had some heartbreak and trials in the past within Bachelor Nation, he does seem to be happy now, as he has been tied to past Love is Blind contestant, Giannina Gibelli. He also has a great relationship with the engaged couple, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th on ABC.