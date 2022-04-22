Blac Chyna claims she was still with Tyga when he started dating Kylie Jenner

Blac Chyna claims she and Tyga were still together when the rapper started dating Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner claims Chyna threatened Kylie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family are in the throes of a lawsuit in which Chyna is suing Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie for over $100 million total.

Chyna is suing for lost earnings and future earnings as she claims the family collaborated to ruin her public image and halt her career as she claims they were the reason for Rob & Chyna’s cancellation.

However, as the trial continues, shocking claims about Blac Chyna’s behavior throughout her relationship with Rob Kardashian and even before have been coming to light.

On Wednesday, Chyna told the court that she was still in a relationship with rapper Tyga in 2014 when he and Kylie began dating. Kris Jenner took the stand and discussed Chyna’s alleged reaction.

Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill Kylie

Following Chyna’s testimony on Wednesday, Kris Jenner gave a shocking testimony on Thursday, where she shed some light on Chyna’s involvement with her family.

According to Page Six, Kris claimed that Chyna threatened to kill Kylie and that Tyga had admitted to the momager that Chyna allegedly tried to hurt him with a knife.

Kris revealed that “it was alarming but we just kept it in the family.” They did not report the alleged incident to the police.

Kris added that while Chyna lived across the street, she also had a young child, her son King who she shares with Tyga. As far as Chyna’s threats, Kris said the “Tyga situation” was more of a concern.

The claims of this threat come after Chyna revealed why she put an iPhone phone charger around Rob’s neck. If the threat is true, it also sheds some light as to why Kylie called Chyna toxic in leaked emails.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, would later ask whether or not Kris was concerned about Rob entering a relationship with Chyna after Chyna allegedly threatened Kylie.

Kris Jenner wants the best for Rob Kardashian, had high hopes for Chyna

Kris revealed that she “didn’t have much of a reaction” when Rob and Chyna became romantically linked, since there was “a lot of drama” and, as the head of one of reality TV’s most dramatic families, that’s nothing new.

She further explained that things moved quickly between Rob and Chyna, and their relationship didn’t have a strong beginning. She continued that she was concerned, “but I love second chances, and I wanted them to win.”

She noted, “I just wanted my son to be happy. I wanted a win for them. … You hope for the best and move on.”

When Kris was asked if she had talked with network executives regarding canceling Rob & Chyna over her own displeasure with their relationship, Kris admitted that it might have come up “depending on the day” as the relationship had “a lot of ups and downs.”

However, Kris claims she does want Chyna to “be the best version of herself” and revealed that she set up a large savings account for Dream.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.