Biniyam Shibre blasts Natalie Mordovtseva over claims he slid into her DMs

Biniyam Shibre is pleading his case.

Rumors are swirling that the Ethiopian native slid into his castmate Natalie Mordovtseva‘s DMs.

But according to Biniyam, they are “false accusations.”

Following Monday night’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort and 90 Day: The Last Resort Between the Sheets, Biniyam took to social media—after his soon-to-be ex-wife Ariela Weinberg finally relinquished his passwords—to set the record straight.

Biniyam uploaded a Reel to Instagram featuring footage of Natalie sitting alongside their castmate, Stacey Silva, in a recent episode of Between the Sheets.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the clip, Natalie tells Stacey, “He was messaging me. Well, yeah, a few days after he left the retreat, I got a message from him…”

Natalie says Biniyam was ‘testing the waters’

A female voice in the Reel added that Biniyam reportedly followed Natalie on her socials after filming for 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 ended, liked some of her pictures, and then slid into her DMs and “started talking to her like he was trying to test the waters.”

In the video clip, Natalie continued to say that Biniyam was “like, checking the ground” to see if “maybe [she was] single.”

Biniyam is coming with receipts

Biniyam also shared screenshots of his and Natalie’s DMs in which they engaged in light, friendly conversation beginning in 2021.

Natalie asked Biniyam to tell her what her then-boyfriend, Josh Weinstein, was saying about her and that she felt like Josh “intentionally” put her down so she didn’t seem “nice” on the show.

Their last conversation appeared in April 2024, when Biniyam asked Natalie, “How are you, my friend?”

In his accompanying caption, Biniyam addressed the recent accusations against himself.

“The accusations, as you can see, are false. I have done nothing more than try to maintain healthy friendships with fellow cast members of the show,” Biniyam wrote.

He added that he’s currently working on improving himself and becoming a better father to his son, Aviel, and “does not appreciate” the accusations.

“I am hoping that others can do the same and move forward with their lives in a positive way as I have. Please share comment thank you,” Biniyam concluded.

Natalie and Biniyam’s storylines in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort

Natalie has yet to respond to the comments she made about Biniyam sliding into her DMs.

But her remarks certainly got tongues wagging, especially because Biniyam has a reputation for being unfaithful in relationships.

This season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Biniyam and Ariela have already called it quits before making it to the recommitment ceremony, partly due to his infidelity over the years.

Meanwhile, Josh and Natalie’s storyline is still playing out, although we know that off-camera, these two have already called it quits.

Josh confirmed his and Natalie’s breakup during a recent appearance on The Sarah Fraser Show podcast.

Meanwhile, as Monsters and Critics recently reported, word on the street is that Josh has already moved on with another woman from the 90 Day Fiance franchise: Elizabeth Potthast’s sister, Jenn Potthast.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.