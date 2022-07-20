Big Ed Brown’s daughter Tiffany shows what she looks like without makeup and filters

Big Ed Brown’s daughter Tiffany Brown shared a glowing selfie. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Big Ed Brown has a 32-year-old daughter, Tiffany Brown, who viewers have seen throughout Ed’s time within the franchise.

Tiffany’s social media presence often shows off her fitness, stunning figure, and polished looks.

In a different sort of post, Tiffany treated 90 Day fans to a no makeup and no filter selfie to promote an esthetician and show her natural skin after a treatment.

Tiffany has never shied away from sharing her harsh opinions and criticisms of her dad, who has an affinity for younger women.

When then 54-year-old Ed was on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, he was talking to then 23-year-old Rosemarie Vega, making their age difference 31 years.

Now, Ed is engaged to Liz Woods, a 28-year-old double divorcee with one child. They have a 28-year age difference.

Big Ed Brown’s daughter Tiffany Brown shares fresh-faced selfie

Big Ed’s daughter Tiffany used her Instagram Stories to share a bare-faced selfie with 90 Day Fiance fans.

Pic credit: @tiffbrown90_ofit/Instagram

Tiffany’s hair was pulled back with a band to give an unobstructed view of her face. Her skin appeared makeup free as it seemed she had just had a procedure done.

There also didn’t appear to be a filter on the selfie she used to shout out the esthetician who worked on her.

Tiffany did not reveal exactly what she had done to her face, but it was clear that her skin was glowing.

In the caption, Tiffany acknowledged that she looked a little red, saying, “Oh yeah… red like a [strawberry emoji].”

Big Ed Brown will be on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Last week, the cast and premiere date for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? was announced, and Big Ed and Liz Woods were revealed to be among those selected.

Their storyline will focus on their ongoing trust issues as they try to navigate their way to the altar.

Ed’s family, who have not approved of Ed’s relationship with Liz, will also be a part of the upcoming season.

The other five couples were Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, and Kimberly Menzies and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.