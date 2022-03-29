Big Ed Brown’s daughter Tiffany Brown shares highly edited new photo on social media

Big Ed’s daughter Tiffany Brown shared an edited photo on social media that looks way different than how 90 Day Fiance viewers have seen her. Pic credit: TLC

Tiffany Brown, the daughter of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and The Single Life alum Big Ed Brown, has her own presence on social media and recently shared a stunning filtered photo.

On Instagram, Tiffany posts pictures with friends and family as well as videos of her workouts since fitness is a passion of hers.

What is rare to see on her page, however, is a photo like the one she recently dropped where she was wearing an open lace-up front crop top and tight leather pants.

Tiffany had full makeup on and her hair was styled in the highly edited photo.

90 Day Fiance viewers have not seen Tiffany looking like she did in the photo on their TV screens.

Big Ed’s daughter Tiffany showed out in a recent post on Instagram.

The usually workout-clothes clad 31-year-old posted a highly edited picture of herself in a small black outfit with heavy makeup. The photo was also digitally enhanced which contributed to its boldness.

The photo was geotagged in Downtown Las Vegas as Tiffany added the caption, “Good girls go to heaven, bad girls go to Vegas.”

Tiffany appeared on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days and Seasons 1 and 2 of The Single Life where she either scolded her dad for his relationship choices or gave him advice.

Big Ed Brown is back with Liz Woods despite his family’s disdain for the relationship

Big Ed revealed during the Tell All for Season 2 of The Single Life that no one from his family agreed to appear at the Tell All because they were against his relationship with Liz.

It also came out that Ed’s mother moved out of the house where he took care of her and Liz moved in.

Both Ed and Liz blamed their previous relationship problems on other people trying to meddle in their union.

Big Ed and Liz are engaged and often share posts with each other in them on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance fans will have to stay tuned to find out what other relationship drama will unfold between Big Ed and Liz as they remain appearing on spinoffs within the franchise.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.