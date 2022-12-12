Big Ed Brown shows off his wild dance moves with Liz Woods

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods shared a wild dance together. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Big Ed Brown and his fiancee Liz Woods like to show off their fun sides on the show and on social media.

Liz recently showed fans the kind of dance moves she and Ed have together from footage taken while they were attending a wedding.

In the video, Liz was dressed in a black off-the-shoulder dress with a slit, while Ed wore a black button-up.

The video was taken from a side angle as Yeah by Usher played in the background.

Liz crouched slightly in the video capture shared with her 180k followers as she pumped her arms up and down. Liz dropped it to the floor from that position while Ed leaned over her, moving his upper body back and forth.

Liz then shimmied back up to standing before making a wild facial expression with her tongue out to the side while accentuating one side of her body with her hand on her hip.

Big Ed Brown took his dance with Liz Woods to the next level

After Liz broke it down while facing Ed, she turned around to have him dance behind her. She bent over slightly, which appeared to take Ed by surprise.

However, Ed ran with the change of dancing pace but started smacking Liz on her behind while she kept dancing.

In the caption, Liz playfully wrote, “We Have To Much Fun At Weddings 😄 @thisisbiged love that we can just have fun, be silly, and be us for once.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers saw Big Ed and Liz have a disastrous party

Big Ed and Liz are currently cast members on Season 7 of the hit 90 Day spinoff Happily Ever After? and there has been a lot of drama between the couple.

Ed and Liz, who have a 28-year age difference, threw an engagement party that ended in one of the ugliest fights in 90 Day history.

Ed accused Liz of liking women and explicitly having a “lover’s quarrel” with a former coworker who was at the engagement party.

Liz became enraged by the accusation and Ed’s insecurity. She stormed out of the venue and walked the streets barefoot before throwing her engagement ring in a bush after Ed called her, and they had a heated exchange.

Things got worse back at their place when they hurled insults at each other, and the verbal fighting got nastier.

The following day, however, they decided to patch things up, and Liz found her engagement ring.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.