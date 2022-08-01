Big Ed Brown shows off his new tattoo to 90 Day Fiance fans

Big Ed Brown showed 90 Day Fiance fans his new tattoo along with a message about it. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Big Ed Brown recently showed 90 Day Fiance fans some ink that he got along with an update about its healing process and meaning.

The 57-year-old, who already has a tattoo of himself on his leg, got a bull tattoo to signify his horoscope sign of Taurus.

In the video, Ed explained that he had a certain type of healing bandage over the tattoo.

Big Ed joked about what his friend thought of his tattoo and advised his fans about self-perception along with a plug to use numbing cream while getting tattooed.

90 Day Fiance viewers met Big Ed when he was on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days alongside his ex-girlfriend, Filipina Rosemarie Vega.

Since then, Ed has appeared on 90 Day Strikes Back and Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

He will also be an upcoming cast member on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Big Ed Brown showed off his new tattoo

Big Ed posted a video to his Instagram page where he showed off his new tattoo.

In the video, he began, “What up, peeps, it’s that villain on TV, Big Ed. Hey, umm, obviously, um, just wanted to check in with you guys.”

He continued, “Yesterday, I got inked. As you can see, it’s covered with like a type of plastic. My buddy says it looks like a bull that got punched in the nose. Those are actually flames. Anyways, Taurus, that’s my birthday; that’s my sign.”

Ed finished by saying, “Anyways, you guys, love who you are, laugh at yourself, and if you are gonna get a tattoo, call me first, take care. Gotta use this numbing cream.”

Big Ed Brown has a shared tattoo with his fiancee Liz Woods

Big Ed became engaged to his now-fiancee Liz Woods at the end of Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

While the pair have been dating, they got matching blue rose tattoos. When the tattoos were revealed to 90 Day viewers, Ed and Liz got heavy criticism for it, given that Big Ed’s ex’s name is Rose.

In any case, Big Ed and Liz will be one of the six couples on the upcoming season of Happily Ever After? where their troubled road to the altar will be examined.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.