Big Ed Brown proves he was just as weird in 1985 as he is today with epic throwback

Big Ed Brown made fun of himself while giving a comparison to a throwback photo. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance franchise alum Big Ed Brown just showed fans that he has always been the goofy personality that he is today.

In a rare throwback photo, Ed shared a picture of himself from 1985 where his comical side showed through. He compared his old self to his current self and poked fun at his appearance.

At the beginning of the video share was a picture of Ed “circa 1985,” where he was making a weird expression with his mouth and teeth while making his eyebrows look stern.

Ed had a full head of very dark hair in the throwback, as 90 Day fans are used to seeing him with a lot of grays.

In any case, the next picture in Ed’s video post was of himself present day, trying to recreate the look he gave the camera back in the day.

He wrote over his interpretation, “Same neck different day,” and added to that in his caption, saying, “One thing I learned at clown is to never skip neck day!”

Ed has Klippel-Feil syndrome, which results in the appearance of a short neck.

The post was a holiday promotion for fans to book him on Cameo.

Big Ed Brown is a 90 Day Fiance franchise alum

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Big Ed when he was on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days when he went to The Philippines to meet Rosemarie Vega, who was 31 years younger than him.

After that didn’t work out, Ed was on Seasons 2 and 3 of The Single Life, where his tumultuous relationship with his now-fiancee Liz Woods was highlighted. The pair ended Season 3 engaged.

Now, Ed and Liz are appearing together on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?, where their road to the altar is the focal point.

Ed has also made appearances on Pillow Talk, 90 Day Bares All, and 90 Day Diaries.

What more is to come on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? for Ed and Liz?

Ed has been vocal about wanting to get his mother and daughter’s approval of his relationship with Liz.

When Liz moved in with Ed, Ed’s mom Norma moved out, and there has been tension ever since.

On Season 2 of The Single Life, Liz met Ed’s daughter Tiffany, and things did not go well. Tiffany has disapproved of the relationship ever since. Neither Norma nor Tiffany attended Season 3’s The Single Life Tell All.

To that end, Ed wants to make amends and have Norma and Tiffany at his and Liz’s future wedding.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.