Big Ed Brown And Natalie Mordovtseva join Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life

Big Ed and Natalie Mordovtseva join 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 cast.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life is gearing up to be a good one as Big Ed Brown and Natalie Mordovtseva were just revealed as the newest cast members on the show. So far we’ve learned that Stephanie Matto, Syngin Colchester, Tania Maduro, and Colt Johnson’s mother Debbie Johnson are all part of the Season 2 cast.

Now with six cast members confirmed so far, there might be one mystery person left to be revealed.

Big Ed returns to 90 Day: The Single Life

Big Ed’s return to 90 Day: The Single Life will no doubt be as controversial as his first stint on the show as many people have been calling for TLC to fire him. However, the controversial photographer is back for another round and we’ll likely see him trying to make his relationship work with Liz Woods who we met last season.

Liz and Big Ed had called it quits after the first season wrapped but news recently broke that the pair have not only reconciled but are now engaged. All of that will likely play out further on in Season 2.

According to Us Weekly, after Liz and Ed’s breakup, “he joined this season ready to try new things and travel around the world to find The One.” However, The One was in his face all along and it appears he got back with Liz while filming the show so it will be interesting to see how that plays out.

Natalie Mordovtseva is single and ready to mingle

Natalie Mordovtseva is another TLC star that tends to spark outrage among viewers. After her recent stint on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? let’s just say that the Ukrainian native has her fair share of haters as many blame her for the demise of her marriage to Mike Youngquist.

After years of having trouble in their on and off relationship, Mike and Natalie decided to tie the knot anyway. Not surprisingly, getting married didn’t fix their issues and all season long their painful breakup played out on the show until Natalie finally packed her bags and left Mike.

Now that Natalie is estranged from her husband, she is ready to mingle and we’ll see her doing just that on 90 Day: The Single Life.

The media outlet noted that the 37-year-old’s storyline on the Discovery+ show will feature her “looking for a new man in Florida. However, she discovers that American dating customs are very different than those in Ukraine.”

Whether you love them or hate them we’re very sure that Big Ed Brown and Natalie Mordovtseva will add an interesting dynamic to Season 2 and we can’t wait to see all the TLC stars try their luck at finding love once again.

Season 2 of The Single Life premieres Friday, November 12th on Discovery+.