Big Brother winner Taylor Hale to be on Watch What Happens Live

BB24 alum Taylor Hale won Big Brother during Summer 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Taylor Hale won Big Brother 24 this past summer, and she has been living it up ever since then.

And that includes Taylor getting a year’s worth of Lay’s from the Frito Lay company.

For most of her season on the BB24 cast, Taylor could be seen eating Lay’s potato chips in the house, and it has paid off in a big way.

This is also why Matt Turner made her some special Lay’s shoes for Taylor that he went through a lot of work to create.

Now, Taylor is going to appear on a new episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and this could be a big treat for her fans.

One of the topics of conversation could be the recent announcement that Taylor and Joseph Abdin are dating now.

Taylor Hale on Watch What Happens Live

According to a post that Andy Cohen and WWHL just made on social media, Taylor is going to be behind the bar for the Sunday, November 13 episode of the show.

For Big Brother fans who are unfamiliar with how WWHL works, the host (Andy Cohen) brings on two people that have ties to Bravo for interviews and interactions. And typically, they also have a celebrity bartender from the world of reality TV to add to the episode.

Then, when WWHL comes to a close, Taylor will sit down with Andy for an interview on the WWHL After Show. Here is the link to that action, where the after-party will take place at 11:30/10:30c.

As for the November 13 episode of WHHL, that begins at 10/9c on Bravo.

More news from Big Brother

Sticking with the folks who played on Big Brother 24, there has been some other relationship news emerging in the weeks after the season came to a close.

It looks like Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider are dating, as they have been vacationing together and are calling each other cute nicknames.

And in other great news, Matt Turner got engaged to Megan Belmonte, cementing the relationship that he had talked about a lot while residing inside the Big Brother house.

For fans who want to take a shot at winning that $750,000 prize, applications are now open for a new season of Big Brother. We don’t know the theme yet, but it should be another entirely brand new cast of houseguests trying to win the reality competition.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.