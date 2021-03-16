Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel shares photos from bachelorette party

Nicole Franzel won Big Brother as part of the BB18 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Nicole Franzel shared some photos on her Instagram page from the bachelorette party she just had. The Big Brother 18 winner is getting married to Victor Arroyo, and the couple is hosting the big event down in Florida.

Nicole and Victor met as members of the BB18 cast where they developed a pretty good friendship. They didn’t become a couple until after the season, though, and now their relationship is moving along very quickly.

In addition to getting engaged inside of the Big Brother house during Season 20, the couple went on The Amazing Race, started a podcast together, and began prepping for a destination wedding overseas.

Nicole decided to return to the show and was a part of the Big Brother 22 cast. And since her time back on the show, Nicole has revealed that she is pregnant. In fact, Nicole just shared photos on social media of the halfway point in her pregnancy.

Nicole Franzel bachelorette party

Taking to her Instagram page, Nicole shared a series of photos from the bachelorette party her friends held for her. She accompanied the photos with a caption that reads, “Some shots from my bach party 💘.”

Nicole and Victor enjoying Florida

Both Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo have been sharing a lot of images and video clips from their trip down to Florida. They seem very happy and excited that the wedding has nearly arrived and they have even teased the day of their gender reveal.

Below are two more posts that the couple has made while prepping for the big wedding day.

The image below is one that Nicole shared from their wedding rehearsal.

