Big Brother winner makes shocking appearance on The Traitors’ new episode

“I brought wolves,” teased a Big Brother winner about the new episode of The Traitors 2.

The February 15 episode of The Traitors 2 has a moment that will shock the remaining players.

It’s disappointing that the two Big Brother alums playing this season were already eliminated.

Janelle Pierzina and Dan Gheesling could have enjoyed some fun on The Traitors 2, Episode 8, but they got targeted and eliminated already.

Janelle got Banished for playing the game too fast and hard, while Dan was Banished because many people suspected him of being a Traitor.

The early exits for Janelle and Dan are very similar to how quickly Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly got eliminated in the first season.

Big Brother winner teases his appearance on The Traitors 2

A new Instagram video was shared today by Dr. Will Kirby. The Big Brother 2 winner was also a returner on Big Brother: All-Stars. He tells the camera, “I brought wolves,” before it shifts to a still image from The Traitors set.

“#TheTraitorsUS, the #1 streaming show in the nation, airs on @peacock this Thursday at 9:00 pm EST and in this week’s episode…,” reads the exciting caption.

Big Brother fans know Dr. Will Kirby very well. The co-founder of Chilltown made the game look easy – despite frequently acting like he didn’t care what happened.

Dr. Will has returned to the Big Brother stage numerous times – including to host jury roundtables and challenges in the backyard.

Now, Dr. Will has traveled to Scotland to shock the remaining players on The Traitors 2. And his cabin (pictured below) looks like the one where Kate Chastain from Below Deck struggled to deal with bugs in Season 1.

