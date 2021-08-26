Big Brother spoilers: Who goes home tonight from BB23 cast?

Hannah Chaddha may get upset about who is getting voted out of Big Brother 23 next. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers about the August 26 episode reveal which member of the BB23 cast is going home. Yes, we know that the evicted houseguest is going to become the second member of the BB23 jury, but Sarah Beth Steagall continues to tell fans of the show that she is sending someone home tonight.

Whether it has been intentional or not, Sarah Beth has quickly become a villain within the Big Brother house this summer. She told America to wipe their butts with the BB Bucks during the latest Big Brother episode, and she also keeps telling the live feed cameras that she is sending America’s “boy” home this week.

If Sarah Beth wanted anyone to vote for her during the next America’s Vote session, this probably wasn’t the way to make it happen. And this is about to become an extremely important week for the High Roller’s Room, as someone could win the Coin of Destiny and possibly overthrow the new Head of Household.

As a reminder, the final nominees for the week are Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, so the seven voting members of the BB23 cast will be sending one of them to the jury house on the evening of August 26.

Who is going home on Big Brother this week?

Derek Xiao is going to be evicted. Unless something drastic changes things during the day on Thursday, Derek is going to be visiting Britini D’Angelo in the jury house very soon.

Hannah and Kyland, who were the best bets that Derek X had when it comes to flipping the vote, just aren’t going to try to make it happen. Hannah will still likely vote in support of Derek X due to how close they are in the house, and Azah may also be ready to toss him a vote.

By a likely vote of 5-2, Derek X is going to be sent home (but really to the jury house). It could also become a 6-1 vote depending on chats during the day.

Despite these known Big Brother spoilers, viewers should definitely expect to see some editing that leads to an unpredictable vote by the BB23 cast during the upcoming episode. There was quite a bit of Big Brother live feed footage to tap into as well because Tiffany did consider trying to push hard at flipping the vote.

Claire tells DX her occupation. Love this moment #bb23 pic.twitter.com/b0BlFbqxRo — J (@jajatweets1) August 24, 2021

Big Brother news from outside of the house

A member of the Big Brother 21 cast just got engaged at the Eiffel Tower. It means we could have another Big Brother wedding in the near future.

It wasn’t too long ago when we learned that Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett got engaged.

And that news followed the announcement that Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans also got engaged. The Big Brother 20 couple is still going strong after several years together.

Tiffany to hannah after Derek X leaves the bathroom



“If he don’t ask you to marry him i’ll beat his ass”



Tiff is a Dannah shipper fr 😂 #bb23 pic.twitter.com/kDw4ZTtXHG — 🐲𝕷𝖞𝖓🐉 (@LyndaShonubi) August 22, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.