Big Brother spoilers: Who are the nominees up for eviction on BB23?

Big Brother spoilers today come directly from the Nomination Ceremony which just took place in the house.

Kyland Young is the current Head of Household after he won the new challenge on Thursday night. He took over the power from Frenchie, who might have some fences to mend after a very chaotic week during which he was in charge of the game.

The Big Brother 23 cast already took part in a new Wildcard Competition as well. This time, there was a twist, and host Julie Chen Moonves did her best to make it buzzworthy as the latest episode of the show came to a close.

Early on Friday, three new competitors played in the second Wildcard Competition of the season. It was Sarah Beth Steagall who ended up winning it and she was offered safety with a twist. Sarah Beth could take the safety, but she would then have to switch teams.

Instead of taking the individual safety, Sarah Beth opted to remain on Team Kings with Christian Birkenberger, Xavier Prather, and Alyssa Lopez.

It was a bold move for Sarah Beth to make, but houseguests do not have a good history of survival in this game when they choose to pass over their own safety. Just ask Marcellas Reynolds from Big Brother 3. He was on the block and he won the Power of Veto, but he didn’t use it because he felt safe. He was not safe and got voted right out.

Big Brother spoilers: Week 2 nominations

Ahead of the latest Big Brother 23 Nomination Ceremony, Kyland took the time to meet with each of the houseguests. This was a much different way of doing things than the way that Frenchie carried out his time as the HOH. It led to a lot of interesting conversations that will definitely get featured on the July 18 episode of Big Brother.

Kyland nominated Frenchie and Britini for eviction. Gasp!

Feeds were so entertaining just now thanks to Kyland . GIVE IT UP FOR MY KING 🤪🤪, now put up brent and frenchie and I’ll love u even more #bb23 #bigbrother23 pic.twitter.com/f4HynH7LWE — kalim (@kalimsalim32) July 16, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.