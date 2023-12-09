Big Brother: Reindeer Games TV commercial teases early footage

Santa has presented an updated TV commercial for Big Brother: Reindeer Games. In it, fans finally get to see the cast members.

The commercial, now airing on CBS, also presents some early footage from the season premiere, giving viewers a taste of what’s coming.

The Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast was revealed this past week. It features five former winners and a member of the BB25 cast.

A Big Brother spin-off airing during the winter gives fans a treat, even though Reindeer Games is much different than a typical installment.

People aren’t living in the Big Brother house, there are no live feeds for Paramount+ subscribers, and Julie Chen Moonves is on vacation.

Three former players are serving as co-hosts for Reindeer Games, giving viewers some familiar faces to lead the players through the challenges.

A look at the new Big Brother: Reindeer Games TV spot

Below is the new commercial that CBS now airs to advertise Big Brother: Reindeer Games. It begins with Santa introducing himself and letting fans know that a winter treat is coming.

The names of the nine Reindeer Games cast members then flash across the screen as each person is shown in their holiday garb. Seeing the houseguests in holiday sweaters adds to the fun.

Santa also calls the cast members “Big Brother legends,” even though fans might disagree with that connotation.

The intent is to get people excited to tune in, and the commercial does a good job. Viewers even see Josh Martinez doing his pots and pans dance, which irritated many Big Brother 19 houseguests.

If you pause the advertisement at about the 10-second mark of the video, you can even spot Big Brother 11 winner Jordan Lloyd as she cheers on the competitors.

More from Big Brother and Reindeer Games

There are six episodes for the Big Brother spin-off, and here is the full TV schedule for Reindeer Games.

As a reminder, the season premiere is on Monday, December 11. It is two hours to introduce the Big Brother legends and get things started.

Nicole Franzel came out of retirement to play on Reindeer Games. Nicole had previously retired from reality television to spend time with her young son.

There has been some drama as well. Four-time Big Brother player Janelle Pierzina claims that the producers invited Rachel Reilly to play and then ghosted her.

Previous episodes of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service will also provide episodes of Reindeer Games once they have debuted on CBS.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games debuts Monday, December 11, at 9/8c on CBS.