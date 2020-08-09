Big Brother news: Paul Abrahamian weighs in on BB22 cast pre-gaming

Big Brother news has been plentiful from the BB22 cast this weekend and now former houseguest Paul Abrahamian is weighing in on the drama surrounding possible pre-gaming.

As we reported yesterday, Twitter was abuzz with chatter about members of the BB22 cast conspiring, scheming, and aligning before the season even got started. Josh Martinez even admitted to it.

A bit of negative light is getting placed on the summer 2020 season of the show, especially when Evel Dick Donato and Paul Abrahamian are agreeing that something is wrong with people feeling the need to pre-game.

Paul from BB18 and BB19 calls them cheaters

Below are several thoughts that Paul posted on Twitter as he reacted to all of the BB22 rumors and discussions that were popping up on social media.

Paul previously revealed that he opted out of this season, but he has still been very active when it comes to sharing his opinions online.

Did members of the BB22 cast cheat?

Paul is talking about BB22 cast feeling the need to cheat by hooking up with other members of the cast before they all got sequestered. That’s a bold sentiment, but one that some fans and other former houseguests have agreed with.

There were indeed some rumors of this taking place earlier this summer, with Derrick Levasseur one of the players getting linked to a group chat. He later addressed those rumors and how they linked to Nicole Franzel.

The show hasn’t even made it to the first Eviction Ceremony and things appear to be getting bogged down by all of the online rumors. Derrick didn’t mention speaking to possible BB22 cast members, but Josh was the first one to really start naming names. Could more revelations come in the near future?

Josh was supposed to be in the house until he had a positive test for COVID-19 that may have been a false positive. Kaycee Clark was also rumored to be on the BB22 cast, so maybe her removal will lead to her also speaking about pre-game alliances.

Stay tuned folks, because this juicy Big Brother news may be just the tip of the iceberg. What if one of the BB22 cast members gets evicted early, turns bitter, and starts showing screenshots of pre-game chatting? That could really be a bad look for the future of the show.

Big Brother returns August 9 at 10/9c and August 12 at 8/7c on CBS.