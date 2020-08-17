Big Brother live feed spoilers: Did POV get used this week?

Big Brother live feed spoilers now reveal what happened at the Veto Ceremony today and whether or not the Power of Veto got used this week.

Memphis Garrett won the Head of Household Competition this week and he nominated David Alexander and Nicole Anthony for eviction.

The choices were slimmed down a bit for Memphis after Christmas Abbott won the Safety Competition and chose to protect Ian Terry.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Memphis also created a bit of drama with the way that he told David Alexander he had been nominated.

David and Nicole had a chance to save themselves at the Veto Competition but came up short when Memphis found a way to keep the power in his hands.

Did Memphis use the Power of Veto?

On Monday, Memphis hosted the Veto Ceremony and let everyone know who the final nominees for the week were going to be.

Before the ceremony took place, there were a number of ideas getting thrown around about someone possibly getting backdoored. Some of the people Memphis is aligned with wanted to target Janelle Pierzina.

It could have been an easy eviction week for him if he had turned on Janelle, but he seems to also have a strong bond with her that he isn’t willing to break at this time.

Memphis decided to not use the Power of Veto. He kept the nominations the same and it means that the BB22 cast has to decide whether to evict Nicole Anthony or David Alexander on Thursday night.

There are a lot of hours between now and when the second Eviction Ceremony of the season takes place on August 20. That means a lot could happen inside the Big Brother All-Stars house.

A bit of drama has been going on with the cast lately, which had some fans and former houseguests wondering if Nicole Anthony might self-evict soon. She is having a hard time in the game and regrets her decision to join the BB22 cast.

In the world of social media, Kathryn Dunn has been speaking up for Nicole, with Kat stating that she is not pleased with Nicole Franzel being petty in regard to Nicole A.

In regard to the upcoming Eviction Ceremony, it will be interesting to see how the votes start to settle, and soon enough we will have a good feel for who is going to follow Keesha Smith out the front door.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.