Big Brother ladies dress as Barbie for movie premiere

The Barbie movie has arrived, giving several Big Brother ladies a chance to dress up.

Margot Robbie stars as the title character, with Ryan Gosling playing Ken.

Greta Gerwig directed the new film, and Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, and Simu Liu are also part of the cast.

Tapping into memories from childhood, several Big Brother women showed their own stylistic choices.

And social media as a whole has become pink due to how many photos have been shared.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Talk about free publicity for Big Brother as it prepares for a new season.

Big Brother alums dress up as Barbie

Big Brother: Over the Top winner Morgan Willett shared a video displaying her different Barbie outfits.

“I couldn’t resist, this is my time to shine,” Morgan wrote on Instagram.

Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother: All-Stars shared photos of herself in a Barbie box and Corvette.

“Went to the Barbie Premier party last night! The movie was so good! Highly recommend seeing it! #barbie #barbiemovie 💕,” Janelle wrote.

Kat Dunn from Big Brother 21 got in on the fun as well, stating that she was Malibu Barbie in the video she shared.

Even former houseguest Christie Valdiserri shared a fun throwback photo of herself.

Christie was supposed to be on Big Brother 23, but she failed a COVID test while being sequestered and got sent home. Claire Rehfuss took her place on the BB23 cast.

Holly Allen from Big Brother 21 dressed up as Western Barbie and made a joke about Country Ken even existing.

GinaMarie Zimmerman from Big Brother 15 shared a photo of herself by the water as she posed with balloons.

A new season of Big Brother

Big Brother returns with a new season on August 2.

The new installment got delayed a bit, but it will extend through most of the fall months.

A new group of houseguests will get introduced soon. They are playing for a $750,000 prize.

A Big Brother anniversary special is airing on CBS to excite fans about this season.

Several key details about BB25 will be revealed during that special.

Fans should also note the Big Brother 25 TV schedule has been altered for this fall.

Outside of the show, BB21 winner Jackson Michie just got married.

And BB18 alum Corey Brooks also got married.

The former showmance of Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd have combined forces on a new project.

Jeff and Jordan have a podcast. On it, they discuss their lives and how they got involved with reality television.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.