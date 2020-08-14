Big Brother Have-Nots revealed for Week 2 in BB22 house

The Big Brother Have-Nots are in place for Week 2. The BB22 cast did things a little differently this time, with the past four members of the Have-Not club getting to select who suffers the punishments in Week 2.

It’s possible that there could be some residual drama from one of the Have-Not selections, especially with some side chatter that could have revealed that one Have-Not is about to get nominated for eviction.

As a quick reminder, the Week 1 Have-Nots were Ian Terry, Memphis Garrett, Nicole Anthony, and Kevin Campbell. Kevin got nominated for eviction, but he survived the block and Keesha Smith was sent packing.

Who are the Big Brother Have-Nots in Week 2?

According to the live feed spoilers at hand, Kaysar Ridha, David Alexander, Nicole Franzel, and Christmas Abbott are the new Have-Nots. Daniele Donato threatened anyone who might make her a Have-Not during her birthday week (Jokingly. Or was it?).

There is a bit of drama that emerged on the live feeds when it came to Memphis choosing to make David a Have-Not and then telling him on camera. Some subscribers who watched it felt that Memphis was rude and aggressive, but that might all be in the interpretation.

Being a Have-Not is always a big disadvantage because it means having to sleep in a cot in the uncomfortable Have-Not Room and only getting to eat slop as the main source of nutrition. For David, it’s a return to the Camp Comeback Room that brought back some pretty bad memories from his time on Big Brother 21.

Is David Alexander in trouble this week?

At some point on Friday, the BB22 cast will play out the second Safety Competition. People who still have their VIP passes will get a chance to enter the Safety Suite and gain safety for the week. According to some of the chatter taking place in the house, this might be an opportune time for David to gain some safety for himself.

After the Safety Competition will come the Week 2 Nomination Ceremony, where Memphis Garrett has to put two people on the block. He has a lot of potential targets, especially with Cody Calafiore in his ear.

Janelle Pierzina wants to push to get Nicole Franzel nominated, but that seems pretty unlikely given the alliances that Nicole is working with this season. It could wind up being Janelle sitting on the block if she’s not careful.

The next 24 to 48 hours will be really busy on the live feeds, and that could lead to a lot of interesting Big Brother spoilers. But for the new BB22 Have-Nots, the punishments have already begun.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.