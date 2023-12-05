Big Brother fans worried about lack of Reindeer Games cast

CBS is trying something new with Big Brother: Reindeer Games this winter. It will give reality competition fans something extra to watch.

But the lack of information about the Reindeer Games cast has fans worried. Typically, a show like this would have released its cast list by now.

With a start date of December 11, time is running out to create buzz for the show. And the lack of a cast has some Big Brother fans concerned about who is playing.

The network has been running some advertisements for Reindeer Games, but there is no footage of the show. Instead, they are using clips from older Big Brother seasons.

It’s not the first time the network has done that, as they have to have something to use to advertise for future seasons of Big Brother. Using old footage to create buzz is a well-used trick.

There have also been fake cast lists for Reindeer Games popping up, giving fans something to debate until the real thing is released. But how long do fans have to wait?

Where is the Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast?

It’s possible that CBS could drop a cast list at any moment, but the delay has many fans wondering what’s going on.

im not watching it but where's the reindeer games cast pic.twitter.com/MvQKrVCBKg — lemon 🍋 (@julienotmoonves) November 28, 2023

Then there are the fans coming up with possible cast lists. It shows what people might hope to see in a winter season, but the names could be entirely wrong.

Some fans are worried that more than one person from the Big Brother 25 cast is on Reindeer Games. It was already teased that at least one member of the BB25 cast is playing, but could there be multiple?

Did they say only 1 person from this season was gonna be on reindeer games? I got an awful suspicion that they picked 2 from this season. 🤷‍♂️#BB25 pic.twitter.com/NYQEdtKlLB — Big Brother What Now? (@BB_WhatNow) December 2, 2023

As for the delay in announcing who is playing on Reindeer Games, many fans don’t understand why it is taking so long.

Maybe production is trying to keep things under wraps and avoid online spoilers.

Why wasn’t the cast for reindeer games released like… yesterday. pic.twitter.com/aTTTMTgqup — MARBLE HATE ACCOUNT (@Hailravioli) December 2, 2023

Some Big Brother fans have even turned to online writers to learn any possible information about Reindeer Games.

One X user posed that question to Big Brother expert Sharon Tharp.

@sharontharp do you have any news on a cast yet for Reindeer Games? 🎄 #bb25 pic.twitter.com/JWJ8tFMsbF — BB_Steph🏡🔑🍿 (@bigbrotherclipz) December 2, 2023

A few fans have seen the rumored Reindeer Games cast lists and weren’t pleased. The social media user below even needed a drink.

i’ve just seen a potential leak for the cast of reindeer games and ummm #BB25 pic.twitter.com/RmLSO0FIjz — Tom 🔑 (@tvtalkswithtom) November 28, 2023

Big Brother: Reindeer Games debuts December 11 on CBS.