Big Brother fans worried about lack of Reindeer Games cast

CBS is trying something new with Big Brother: Reindeer Games this winter. It will give reality competition fans something extra to watch.
But the lack of information about the Reindeer Games cast has fans worried. Typically, a show like this would have released its cast list by now.
With a start date of December 11, time is running out to create buzz for the show. And the lack of a cast has some Big Brother fans concerned about who is playing.
The network has been running some advertisements for Reindeer Games, but there is no footage of the show. Instead, they are using clips from older Big Brother seasons.
It’s not the first time the network has done that, as they have to have something to use to advertise for future seasons of Big Brother. Using old footage to create buzz is a well-used trick.
There have also been fake cast lists for Reindeer Games popping up, giving fans something to debate until the real thing is released. But how long do fans have to wait?
Where is the Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast?
It’s possible that CBS could drop a cast list at any moment, but the delay has many fans wondering what’s going on.
Then there are the fans coming up with possible cast lists. It shows what people might hope to see in a winter season, but the names could be entirely wrong.
Some fans are worried that more than one person from the Big Brother 25 cast is on Reindeer Games. It was already teased that at least one member of the BB25 cast is playing, but could there be multiple?
As for the delay in announcing who is playing on Reindeer Games, many fans don’t understand why it is taking so long.
Maybe production is trying to keep things under wraps and avoid online spoilers.
Some Big Brother fans have even turned to online writers to learn any possible information about Reindeer Games.
One X user posed that question to Big Brother expert Sharon Tharp.
A few fans have seen the rumored Reindeer Games cast lists and weren’t pleased. The social media user below even needed a drink.
Here is the full episode schedule for Big Brother: Reindeer Games. While we don’t know the cast (yet), we can write down those important dates on the television schedule.
Big Brother: Reindeer Games debuts December 11 on CBS.