Big Brother: Reindeer Games to look much different than commercials

Big Brother: Reindeer Games is a spin-off from the regular show, but it will look much different.

Rather than having the competitors living in the Big Brother house, they will compete on a stage.

And not every member of the Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast will compete each night.

Various commercials have been used to advertise the show. Numerous television spots have also appeared during episodes of Survivor 45 with the intent of drawing in possible viewers.

Some Big Brother fans may have thought these commercials depicted scenes from upcoming episodes of Reindeer Games. They were not. It’s all old footage from past Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother seasons.

Pausing the Slip-and-slide challenge in the commercial reveals some recognizable faces from the Big Brother 16 cast.

What will Big Brother: Reindeer Games look like?

Each Big Brother: Reindeer Games episode features three competitions and Santa’s Showdown.

Santa’s Showdown has not been explained yet, but it will lead to one person getting sent home each time.

The season will begin with nine Big Brother alums competing for the prize money. In each of the first five episodes, someone gets sent home.

Four people will compete for the grand prize on the finale night (Episode 6), ending the season after two weeks. It might also be a stretch to call it a season because the six episodes air in 11 days total.

A member of the BB25 cast will also be on the Reindeer Games cast.

A breakdown of the Big Brother: Reindeer Games schedule

Below is the full Reindeer Games schedule. The first episode is two hours long and debuts on Monday, December 11.

The Reindeer Games winner is crowned on Thursday, December 21.

CBS provides coverage for each episode, with Paramount+ allowing users to stream the episodes after they have aired.

Episode 1: Monday, December 11 at 8/7c (two-hour season premiere)

Episode 2: Tuesday, December 12 at 9/8c

Episode 3: Thursday, December 14 at 8/7c

Episode 4: Monday, December 18 at 9/8c

Episode 5: Tuesday, December 19 at 9/8c

Episode 6: Thursday, December 21 at 8/7c (season finale)

It shouldn’t be much longer until the cast list is released for Reindeer Games. That’s when fans can begin predicting who will win the Big Brother spin-off.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games debuts December 11 on CBS.