Big Brother alum feels Todrick Hall doesn’t need to apologize

One Big Brother alum has shared a lot of opinions about Todrick Hall from Celebrity Big Brother 3, and he feels that Todrick “doesn’t owe anybody anything” following the end of the season.

Sam Smith from Big Brother 21 has had a lot of things to say about how the season came to a close, soon after predicting that Todrick would be the winner.

It was Miesha Tate who won Celebrity Big Brother, and on finale night, Todrick canceled all post-show interviews and disappeared into the night.

Recently, Todrick popped up on social media again, urging people to buy tickets to his musical tour. He did receive the support of some Big Brother alums, as well as some of his die-hard fans from the American Idol days.

Sam Smith shares his opinions on Todrick Hall

“Everyone crying that Toddrick needs to apologize, why? He doesn’t owe anybody anything. We are who we are on a reality show, but strangers want us to come out and apologize to them for not faking it good enough lol naw fam[sic],” Sam Smith posted to his Twitter acount.

This was Smith’s response to the apologies that have been extended by other celebs. Carson Kressley apologized to Shanna Moakler when he found out that he had been duped, and Miesha Tate also apologized after she won CBB3.

Who was Sam Smith from Big Brother 21?

Sam Smith was a member of the Big Brother 21 cast and a houseguest who got sent home before the BB21 jury started forming.

The truck driver from Pennsylvania started out the season strong, winning the first two Veto Competitions. Sam worked with Nick Maccarone and Isabella Wang, but after winning the Power of Veto twice, he became a target of Holly Allen in Week 5.

Sam notoriously blew up the Gr8ful alliance that had been running the game, right before he was sent packing. It didn’t stop that alliance from continuing to control the house, and it led to Jackson Michie winning BB21 and Holly finishing in second place.

In the history of Big Brother USA, only a handful of people have won the first two Power of Veto necklaces in a season. They were Daniele Donato on BB8, Shane Meaney on BB14, Sam on BB21, and then Derek Xiao on BB23.

