Big Brother All-Stars spoilers: Power of Veto roster set for important day

Big Brother All-Stars spoilers from Saturday now include who got picked to play for the Power of Veto this week.

During the last episode, Memphis Garrett won the Head of Household Competition and took the power from alliance member Cody Calafiore.

Memphis and Cody have a final two deal, which is one of the many alliances Cody has formed already with other BB22 cast members.

Cody knew he was going to be safe, so that likely meant he was able to keep his VIP pass to play for safety in Week 3.

A new Safety Competition did take place, though, with a lot of people who were worried about winding up on the block playing for protection. Christmas Abbott won safety and protected Ian Terry with her plus one.

At the Week 2 Nomination Ceremony, Memphis targeted David Alexander and Nicole Anthony. There is a lot of debate in the house and with fans about Memphis possibly going too far with his noms speech.

Who is playing for the Power of Veto?

On Saturday afternoon, the Big Brother live feeds went to the adoptable kitten and puppy screens as the BB22 cast conducted the Veto Meeting.

Three more players would be joining Memphis, David, and Nicole A. in the Veto Competition.

When the live feeds came back on, it was revealed that Tyler Crispen, Nicole Franzel, and Ian Terry are going to be taking part in the Week 2 Veto Competition. Enzo Palumbo will serve as the host.

Veto Competition and Veto Ceremony schedule

The Veto Competition is scheduled to take part a bit later on Saturday. During Week 1, the competition went late into the night, which could be a heavy hint that it could be that way this time as well.

The Power of Veto winner will then have the rest of the weekend to decide if they want to shake up the nominations and make the HOH do some work at the Veto Ceremony.

On Monday, the POV winner will host a meeting where they announce to the rest of the house if they are going to save someone from the block. If someone gains safety, then the HOH has to come up with a replacement nominee.

There are a lot of interesting scenarios that could play out if either Nicole Anthony or David Alexander wins the Power of Veto. That would force HOH Memphis Garrett to show his cards and possibly backdoor someone on the BB22 cast.

Stay tuned, because we will be here to present any additional Big Brother All-Stars spoilers that are generated in the next 48 hours.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.