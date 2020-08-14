Big Brother spoilers: Safety Suite opens again, new BB22 players safe

Big Brother spoilers from today reveal that the Safety Suite opened back up. New BB22 cast members are now safe due to the Safety Competition results and it will impact the choices for nominations in Week 2.

Last week, Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina were the only two houseguests to compete for safety. Kaysar won the competition and then chose to grant Jannelle safety as well.

The way it works each week is that the players can use their VIP passes to gain entry into the Safety Suite. Everyone who enters gets to compete in a challenge and the winner is then safe for the week.

The added bonus of the Safety Competition is that the winner can pick someone else — known as their plus one for the week — to also be safe from getting nominated.

One of the rules, though, is that you can only participate in one Safety Competition over the first three weeks of Big Brother 22.

Who won the Big Brother Safety Competition?

The live feeds were down for a long time on Friday, which suggested to most subscribers that there were likely a lot of people playing for safety this week. Since a lot of people were exhibiting fears that they could wind up on the block, that wasn’t a surprising assumption.

When the feeds came back after hours of being down, it wasn’t immediately obvious who had won the power. Then, Christmas Abbott appeared on one of the cameras, confirming to the world that she had won safety for the week.

As for who Christmas picked to protect, she went with Ian Terry this week.

Now, Christmas and Ian are safe from getting nominated.

Who will Memphis Garrett nominate for eviction?

During the last episode, Memphis Garrett won the Head of Household Competition to take over power in the house. He gets to nominate two people for eviction in Week 2, but the two winners of the Safety Competition are now immune.

Later in the day, Memphis will be tasked with putting two people on the block as he hosts the second Nomination Ceremony of the summer. No matter who gets nominated, they will get a chance to play for the Power of Veto over the weekend.

Stay tuned, because we will make sure to pass on all the Big Brother spoilers that emerge after the Nomination Ceremony as well. Will Janelle regret naming her eviction target?

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.