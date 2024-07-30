Big Brother 26 spoilers: BBLF drama, powers exposed, and Angela reveals her plan to ‘shake this house’

The Big Brother 26 Live Feeds continue to be busy as Angela Murray woke up from her Week 2 slumber.

For a quick update on what has been happening lately, Angela, Lisa Weintraub, and Kenney Kelley got nominated for eviction.

Kenney won the Power of Veto, even though he talked about going home again (Kenney almost quit BB26 in Week 1).

Kenney saved himself at the Week 2 Veto Meeting. That forced Chelsie Baham (the Week 2 Head of Household) to name a replacement nominee.

Chelsie named Tucker Des Lauriers as the (new) third nominee after he volunteered to go on the block.

Tucker tried to back out from being a pawn, but Chelsie was set with her plan for the rest of Week 2.

Fresh Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds

Quinn Martin told Angela Murray about his secret power. He told her about his Deepfake HOH power during Week 1, when he thought they were close allies.

Quinn has developed a reputation among Big Brother fans for giving up too much information for nothing in return. He continues to reveal information to Leah Peters and others about his gameplay and relationships, weakening his position in the game.

Angela has begun telling people that Quinn has the power and hinting to others that she will reveal the secret later. She thinks this strategy will gain her favor with people and lengthen her time in the Big Brother house.

But Angela is making a huge mistake. Many people wanted to vote out Lisa because they felt she had the power, so outing Quinn lessens Lisa’s threat level.

Angela also has a credibility problem, as Tucker didn’t believe her when she told him about it.

Angela reveals her plans to the Big Brother Live Feeds

The nominee and Week 1 HOH spoke to the cameras about her new plans on Tuesday (July 30). She is working hard on her Week 3 strategy, even though she has to survive the Week 2 block.

Angela plans to flush out the powers in Week 3 and will do it if she wins Head of Household again. Her idea is to nominate Tucker, Chelsie, and Rubina Bernabe. She wants to shake up the house again, which could lead to more interesting moments on the feeds.

An important AI Arena Challenge happens on the August 1 episode. The pressure is on for Angela and Lisa, as they are the primary eviction targets. And they know it.

Angela Murray’s boss said her job is safe, despite some Big Brother fans trying to get her fired. Social media backlash against her intensified after her comments to and about Matt Hardeman.

Matt spoke about Angela in an ET interview hosted by BB24 winner Taylor Hale. He also chatted about his regrets and his mom.

Lisa shocked BB fans with what she did to the Have-Not pillows. It led to many social media posts about how they would have reacted in the house.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday at 9/8c, Wednesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 8/7c on CBS.