Big Brother 26 recap: The first new episode following Double Eviction brings some new drama

Big Brother 26 returned with a new episode (late) on Sunday night.

This was the first new installment following that big Double Eviction episode.

Angela Murray and Leah Peters were sent packing during that night.

The BB26 jury is up to four people, while five remain in contention for the $750,000 prize.

The final five houseguests are Makensy Manbeck, Chelsie Baham, Kimo Apaka, Rubina Bernabe, and Cam Sullivan-Brown.

One of those folks will be named the Big Brother 26 winner during the October season finale.

Recovering from the Double Eviction… but first…

Big Brother 26, Episode 34 began with the final five houseguests celebrating.

Kimo spoke in a Diary Room session about surviving and making it to the final five.

Much celebration was had about Angela being evicted.

Makensy called the night “crazy” after Angela and Leah were sent home. She admitted that they weren’t coming after her but going after people close to her.

Chelsie said she was “so happy” about surviving the Double Eviction and that tiebreaker from the HOH Competition.

The producers then began showing extra footage from last Thursday night (September 26), when the decision was made to take down Angela. This included Chelsie telling Angela she was a pawn. She wasn’t. Kimo was also told he was a pawn, which upset him.

We also saw some footage of Chelsie protecting Makensy; she returned the favor from Makensy protecting her the previous week.

Constructing a keycard for the HOH Competition

The Week 11 Head of Household Competition required the players to use large tweezers to construct a keycard using many small pieces.

It was like a previous challenge where players stacked cans for a mini Power of Veto. This time, it was for a mini HOH key.

Makensy, Cam, Rubina, and Kimo battled for power. There were some real struggles.

Chelsie watched the challenge from the living room television and spotted Cam taking a break (possibly throwing the challenge).

Makensy won the HOH Competition by completing her keycard first. Chelsie celebrated from the Living Room.

The nomination anticipation for BB26 Week 11

Makensy met with houseguests about her nominations. During her meeting with Rubina, Makensy learned Chelsie had discussed targeting her at the Double Eviction.

Makensy took that chat to Chelsie, leading Chelsie to distrust Rubina.

A chat between Kimo and Cam also happened, but they couldn’t figure out a path to the end together—mostly because Cam wasn’t interested.

Cam then took that chat to Chelsie and Makensy. It seemed to keep this trio on the same page.

Makensy told Cam and Chelsie that Kimo and Rubina wouldn’t see the final three.

Who did Makensy nominate for eviction?

Makensy nominated Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe.

The nominees would have a chance to save themselves at the Week 1 Veto Competition. That challenge will be shown during the October 3 episode.

