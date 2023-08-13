Big Brother 25 veto results: Week 2 Power of Veto plans

The Power of Veto winner for Week 2 has been revealed.

Big Brother 25 is in its second week, with a new Head of Household in charge.

Hisam Goueli won the latest HOH Competition, which will be shown during the August 13 episode.

Hisam is part of The Professors Alliance. And that alliance also includes Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, Bowie Jane, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Jared Fields.

Jared is only in the alliance by default, as he was also added to Family Style on the other side of the house. But he is protected by his mom.

As soon as Hisam won the HOH key, he drew a line in the house and began targeting two younger players.

The one-on-one meeting that Hisam had with other houseguests were made for television, but he may have also created some enemies in the house.

The Week 2 veto results on Big Brother 25

Hisam nominated Reilly Smedley and Cameron Hardin for eviction.

And while Hisam wanted Reilly out, Cirie pushed for Cameron to get evicted first.

Hisam seemed fine with either person going home – he just wanted the nominations to stay the same.

Blue Kim, America Lopez, and Matt Klotz were selected to join the Veto Competition.

And on Saturday, the live feeds went down for roughly 19 hours.

The feeds did not return until the houseguests began to wake up on Sunday (August 13).

When they did return, chats began about the morning.

In her bedroom, Cirie Fields spoke about Hisam keeping the nominations the same.

When The Professors chatted in the backyard, they revealed that Hisam won the Power of Veto.

Cirie turning the Handful against Cameron💞 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/4b54UR43Gs — Duke the Duck (@DukeTheBBDuck) August 12, 2023

Veto Meeting and upcoming Eviction Ceremony

The Power of Veto winner hosts the Veto Meeting on Monday (August 14).

That’s when the final nominations for the week will get set. Hisam has no reason to use the veto on Reilly or Cameron.

Hisam is pushing hard to get Reilly out next, and he claims it will be “a unanimous vote” this week.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next!

Kirsten Elwin got sent home at the first Eviction Ceremony, soon after Luke Valentine was expelled for using a racial slur.

Luke’s father states his son isn’t a racist and hopes people don’t hold the slip against him.

A third person will now be sent home during the August 17 Eviction Ceremony – that is, unless something shifts and a new twist gets introduced.

Two more people spent time in the Nether Region, with the producers filming content for future episodes.

Past episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

That’s also where the live feeds are available to Paramount+ subscribers.

A free option to watch the BB25 feeds was also created for this summer.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.