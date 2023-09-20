Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who is going home during Jared’s HOH?

The Big Brother 25 cast will send another houseguest home on Thursday night (September 21).

It’s also a Double Eviction night, so a second person will follow them right out the door.

Jared Fields became the Head of Household after winning the Endurance Challenge.

He needed to secure power after a dramatic fight with Cory Wurtenberger.

Part of that fight was shown during a recent episode, but the disagreement fractured the house.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

That fight resulted in Felicia Cannon securing a new two-person alliance to ensure her safety.

A week of turmoil in the Big Brother 25 house

Jared nominated Cory and America Lopez for eviction.

He also made it known that his primary target was Cameron Hardin.

If Cameron secured safety, Jared would break up the showmance.

Meanwhile, many other houseguests began scheming against Jared ahead of next week. He is in trouble if Cirie Fields doesn’t win the next HOH Competition.

Jag Bains won the Week 7 Veto Competition.

Cameron hoped that Jag would honor a deal from last week, but Jag was more interested in going with what the HOH wanted.

Jag used the Power of Veto to save Cory from the block.

Putting his plan into action, Jared named Cameron as the replacement nominee.

cirie and jared shout out to izzy #bb25 pic.twitter.com/viA3JPYXsE — BB Lion🦁 (@BBLionOteV) September 15, 2023

Who is going home on Jared’s second HOH?

The first Eviction Ceremony on September 21 will have the BB25 cast voting on America Lopez and Cameron Hardin.

Mecole Taylor tried to push a scenario where Cameron would survive.

Cameron also tried hard to work with Jared and keep himself in the game.

There are still too many houseguests afraid of making moves. Bowie Jane and Matt Klotz appear lost in the game.

Cameron is likely to get evicted by a unanimous vote on Thursday night.

And then the excitement gets going for a Double Eviction episode.

Can Cirie find a way to save Jared? Tune in to find out!

#bb25



jared finally discovers who blew up his game pic.twitter.com/Y5hc6Vt9Z5 — follow me on instagram (@ohnochels) September 20, 2023

Here is a link to the updated Big Brother schedule. Fans must note that Wednesdays will be dedicated to Survivor and The Amazing Race this fall.

The Survivor 45 cast bios were revealed, and the group includes a returning player.

There are rumors about a Big Brother winter season that could invite celebrities or legends to play the game.

And an evited houseguest had some spicey words to describe the season. Red Utley feels Cirie Fields has too many advantages, and Red said that the game is “rigged” for Cirie to win.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.