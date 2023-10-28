Big Brother 25 spoilers: New veto results for final five

Big Brother 25 spoilers come from the live feeds this weekend.

The final five houseguests all competed in an important Veto Competition.

Following the Double Eviction, the mood has shifted a bit in the Big Brother house.

Cirie Fields was even seen flipping off Jag Bains due to what happened.

The 100-day season is entering its final phases, and the BB25 jury members will soon return to the stage.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But first, they had to play out Week 13 of Big Brother 25.

Big Brother 25 spoilers following the Double Eviction

Matt Klotz became the new Head of Household. He won the challenge on the same night as the Double Eviction.

Several options were in front of Matt, but he decided to keep his alliance with Jag Bains and Bowie Jane intact.

Matt nominated Cirie Fields and Felicia Cannon for eviction, putting pressure on the ladies to save themselves.

Matt also got an HOH letter from Reilly Smedley. Here is a video of Matt reading that letter, where Reilly talked about her feelings for him.

The letter gave Matt a boost of energy that he might ride to Day 100. He will get to see Reilly again on finale night when the former houseguests all come back.

how are the editors going to maintain this “cirie loves matt, matt is so cute and innocent” storyline now that he nominated her #BB25 pic.twitter.com/Ekgc0Zbcnk — bowie jane anti (@hisamapologist) October 28, 2023

What happened at the Week 13 Veto Competition?

The remaining houseguests all played in the Veto Competition on Saturday.

With so few people remaining in the game, everyone was at risk of getting evicted (other than Matt).

Jag Bains won the Power of Veto for Week 13.

There is likely drama coming to the live feeds as people get more worried about being the next eviction target.

The Veto Meeting is on Monday (October 30), where the final nominees for the week are set.

And on Thursday night (November 2), another person is sent to the BB25 jury house.

Matt clocking that Cirie & Jared lie in exactly the same way. I can’t believe none of them STILL haven’t figured it out



💀#BB25 pic.twitter.com/xFoqRvggYi — Coercive Whore (aka Monica) 🔑 #BB25 (@VintageWingnut1) October 28, 2023

More Big Brother news

The season finale for Big Brother 25 airs on November 9.

Little time remains for houseguests to make their mark on the season.

Bowie Jane is one person who has improved her BB25 resume now, despite many fans feeling she has floated to the end.

America Lopez is unlikely to vote for Bowie Jane to win.

In a new exit interview, America shaded Bowie Jane quite harshly, blaming her for how the game has progressed.

America and the rest of the BB25 jury will vote on the winner as part of the finale night.

The producers have also scheduled a special Big Brother live eviction episode. It could be odd for fans to see an eviction on a different night.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday at 10/9, Tuesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.