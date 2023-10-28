Is Bowie Jane playing a good game of Big Brother? Let’s take a look

Bowie Jane is an intriguing part of the Big Brother 25 cast.

At times, it appears she is clueless about her gameplay.

At other times, Bowie Jane has made moves that look very good on a resume.

To this point, she has made it to the final five. That’s longer than 12 other BB25 cast members.

There is also a clear path to a seat in the final three for Bowie Jane.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But will Big Brother fans consider her to be a good player?

Examining how Bowie Jane played Big Brother 25

Early in the season, Bowie Jane established several key alliances with power players.

On one side of the house, Bowie Jane was working with Cameron Hardin.

And on the other side, Bowie Jane was close to Cirie Fields.

There was also a larger alliance (The Professors) that linked Cameron and Cirie.

Those early alliances helped Bowie Jane stay off the radar when HOHs decided on eviction nominees.

As power players took shots at each other, Bowie Jane stayed out of the line of fire.

This has led many Big Brother fans to call her a floater, but she may float to the finale night.

Idc what ANYONE says, surviving 80+ days in a Social Strategy game without EVER touching the block is impressive. You don't luck into that. Matt and Bowie Jane are objectively 2 of the strongest players based on that alone. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/7SEKIKnbue — Bec Bec (@Iumineons) October 21, 2023

Big moves by Bowie Jane on Big Brother 25

Bowie Jane is the HOH who got out Cameron Hardin. She turned on someone loyal to her, but it landed her an alliance with Jag Bains and Matt Klotz.

In turn, Jag and Matt have kept Bowie Jane safe, all while taking out additional targets in the house.

When Bowie Jane won HOH during the Double Eviction, she had a chance to take out Matt or Jag. But then what? She would have one fewer ally and an additional enemy in the house.

Blue Kim and America Lopez weren’t going to work with Bowie Jane. They acted like it, but the ladies had other alliance ideas. Blue was much closer to Cirie Fields than Bowie Jane. And America couldn’t win challenges.

And if Bowie Jane took out Jag, it would become likely that Matt would shift to his alliance with Cirie, leaving Bowie Jane alone.

Bowie Jane is so pawn-coded and yet she has been nominated not once 86+ days in the game how does this happen 💀 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/owVhEuyqPl — Connor (@Connorreality) October 27, 2023

Will Bowie Jane’s risk pay off?

Bowie Jane took a risk keeping Jag and Matt in the game, but she made it easier to make the final three. And getting to the end is still possible.

It’s still too early to tell whether or not Bowie Jane is playing a good game. Yes, she has made some questionable choices, but her resume is getting impressive.

Bowie Jane has never been nominated (yet), she took out a huge threat (Cameron), and she has been HOH twice.

America Lopez went after Bowie Jane in her exit interview, so that’s one houseguest who isn’t a fan.

A bonus eviction episode has been added to the Big Brother schedule. So fans should note that.

Will Bowie Jane survive till Day 100? Stay tuned to find out.

Here is the updated BB25 TV schedule.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday at 10/9, Tuesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.