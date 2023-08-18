Big Brother 25 has a new Head of Household with a plan

A new Head of Household is in power on Big Brother 25.

Following the August 17 episode, 13 houseguests competed in a new challenge.

Hisam Goueli had to watch and hope for a favorable outcome after a week when he was seen as a dictator.

Earlier that night, Reilly Smedley was evicted by the BB25 cast.

Cameron Hardin survived to play at least one more week.

Hisam worked hard for that outcome and may have created some big enemies.

Even before he lost the power, a backdoor plan to get Hisam out was discussed.

Who won the Big Brother 25 Week 3 HOH Competition?

When the Big Brother live feeds returned late Thursday evening, The Professors Alliance was celebrating.

It quickly became clear Felicia Cannon had won the Week 3 HOH Competition.

Much celebrating was done between Felicia, Cirie Fields, Jared Fields, and Izzy Gleicher.

Below is a live feed clip from August 17 in the bathroom. Felicia is shown dancing with Jared while she takes off the HOH necklace.

What are Felicia’s plans for Week 3?

On Friday, August 18, Felicia will host her Nomination Ceremony.

The early plan is for Jag Bains and Cameron Hardin to be nominated.

Chats about putting Blue Kim on the block next to Jag also happened.

And based on the results from the Veto Competition, Felicia wants to backdoor Hisam Goueli.

For the plan to work perfectly, Hisam cannot play for the Power of Veto.

If Hisam’s name gets drawn to play in the Veto Competition, he will have a shot to save himself from going on the block.

The houseguests will play for the Power of Veto on Saturday, August 19. Things could get spicy if Hisam finds a way to win his third straight Veto Competition.

#BB25 Felicia got her seasonings, kettle chips, and music from Fantasia! pic.twitter.com/gtfx2GkQUO — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) August 18, 2023

More news from Big Brother 25

A punishment came with the HOH Competition. Houseguests will get slimed each hour (for 24 hours), so the feeds could go off a lot as those punishments happen on August 18.

It was also revealed that the August 25 HOH Competition will be the Pressure Cooker.

Members of the BB25 cast aren’t the only people upset with Hisam.

Hisam went after Brandon “Frenchie” French on the live feeds.

It led to Frenchie responding and calling out Hisam for what he said.

Luke Valentine also gave his first post-Big Brother interview after getting expelled.

While he was chatting, Luke blamed sleepiness on his use of the N-word.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.