Big Brother 24 season finale date announced

The Big Brother 24 season finale date has already been set by CBS for this fall. This might be a bit surprising to some Big Brother fans, especially since the new season hasn’t even begun yet.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the Big Brother 2022 season will be much shorter. They aren’t doing a regular 99-day season any longer, which might just be a good thing for the game.

Sometimes, the longer seasons can feel like there is a lot of filler. By shortening up their time in the Big Brother house, the BB24 cast may seem like they are playing the game at a much faster pace.

When is the Big Brother 24 season finale?

The two-hour Big Brother 24 season finale is on Sunday, September 25. This is a big shift from the way things typically get done, as Big Brother usually ends on a Wednesday night.

If CBS was sticking to its familiar formula, the Survivor 43 premiere would air on the same night as the Big Brother 24 finale. But the network has decided to give each show two hours, so the important episodes are going to take place on separate nights.

The Survivor 43 start date is going to arrive earlier in September, on the same night that a new season of The Amazing Race is going to debut.

A few of our Big Brother alum have some advice for our future #BB24 houseguests!👀⚠️ #TheChallengeUSA pic.twitter.com/47k0heykfP — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 17, 2022

More news from the world of Big Brother

In other news from the world of Big Brother, Janelle Pierzina and Rachel Reilly are on Snake in the Grass. This is a new reality competition series that will debuting in August, where people from Big Brother, Survivor, and Naked and Afraid compete for cash prizes.

That’s not the only new show that’s getting started. BB13 winner Rachel Reilly has a show that co-stars Brendon Villegas and gives fans a peak into their lives. For fans of the Big Brother showmance, this could be a very interesting endeavor.

In sadder news, Janelle also spoke about a terminated pregnancy that she recently went through.

As a reminder, Big Brother 24 debuts on Wednesday, July 6. This will include a live move-in for the BB24 cast and host Julie Chen Moonves will be there to explain the theme and any early twists and turns that the new group will experience.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 on CBS.