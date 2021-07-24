Big Brother 23 winner predicted by Frenchie? Watch as he answers new questions for fans

Frenchie is outside of the Big Brother 23 house and sharing his thoughts on the game. Pic credit: CBS

Brandon “Frenchie” French has predicted who he thinks could be the Big Brother 23 winner this summer based on how well they are playing the game. The recent evictee from the BB23 cast answered some new questions about his time in the game and touched on a number of interesting topics.

By an 11-1 vote from the rest of the BB23 cast, Frenchie became the second person to get sent home this season. The self-professed “super fan” ended up being a primary target after he tried to create too many alliances and burned bridges with people close to him during the first week.

“Best time I had in the house? Definitely the competitions. Getting splattered with paint, sliding all over the place with suntan oil… it was a blast and everything I thought it could possibly be,” Frenchie stated at the opening of a new video that was posted online by the show.

Shared below is what amounts to a new interview from Frenchie, as he answers some specific questions and goes into detail about how he played the game this summer. It’s definitely an interesting segment that fans of his should watch.

Frenchie answer new Big Brother questions

“Do I think I played too hard, too fast? Definitely. Definitely played too hard, too fast. I came in like a wrecking ball and instead of just taking out a brick, I kinda took out the whole house. But I wouldn’t change anything,” Frenchie said when talking about how hard he played during Week 1.

He also stated that he planned on holding to his final two deal with Derek Frazier until the very end. Later in the video, Frenchie talks about who he feels is playing the best game and he went with Hannah Chaddha. He thinks that she is playing a smart game and collecting information in the right way to go far this season.

Could Hannah become the Big Brother 23 winner? We will all have to stay tuned in and see how the summer 2021 season plays out.

What do you think of #BBFrenchie's answers? Was he in touch with the game? Let us know 👇🏽 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/jDVWzJZTH9 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 24, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.