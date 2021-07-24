Big Brother 23 spoilers: Who did Xavier Prather nominate for eviction?

The Big Brother 23 cast came together after evicting Brandon French. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 spoilers now include who Xavier Prather nominated for eviction. The Week 3 Head of Household was tasked with putting two people on the block and after discussing his options with a lot of other people, Xavier finally revealed his choices late on Friday.

The mood in the Big Brother house has shifted quite a bit following Frenchie getting evicted on Thursday night. New targets for eviction started to surface, but Xavier was looking at one specific houseguest very closely when his primary alliances all recommended nominating the same person.

As for Frenchie, he has been doing a lot of interviews since his eviction. Some of Frenchie’s video interviews can be watched here, during which he speaks about where he made mistakes and also about how unfair he felt the make-up of the BB23 cast was this summer.

For the 14 remaining houseguests, Friday morning meant a new Wildcard Competition had to be played. The safety winner from the BB23 cast was Tiffany this week, but she opted to not accept the safety due to the punishment that was attached to it.

Who did Xavier nominate on Big Brother 23?

Xavier has nominated Brent Champagne and Britini D’Angelo for eviction. It appears that Brent is the primary target for eviction and that Britini is going to be used as a pawn again. As long as Britini can keep her cool during Week 3, she should end up being safe for a little while, even if she gets used as a pawn again later.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.