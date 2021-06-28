Jessica Graf Nickson from Big Brother 19 shares video lip-syncing with daughters to ‘No Scrubs’

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are enjoying married life after Big Brother. Pic credit: Jessica and Cody Nickson/YouTube

Jessica Graf Nickson shared a fun video on Instagram that has her and her daughters lip-syncing to the TLC classic song, No Scrubs.

Since appearing on Big Brother 19, Jessica married Cody Nickson and welcomed two children, who make many appearances on their social media accounts.

Before getting the family up and running, though, Jessica and Cody also took the time to win a season of The Amazing Race and the $1 million cash prize that went along with it.

Jessica and her daughters rock out to No Scrubs

Their kids are named Maverick Nickson and Carter York Nickson, and they both seem to really enjoy the beat that TLC laid down in that 1999 track.

“Gotta teach em young! No scrubs, girls,” Jessica captioned the video that she shared below.

Recently, Jessica also shared a video to celebrate Cody for Father’s Day 2021. It included a lot of videos with their kids and some great still photos packed with cuteness.

“Happy Fathers Day to my hubby, baby daddy and simply the best man I know 🤍 Thank you for setting the standard for men in our daughters lives, encouraging their faith in God and loving them unconditionally. We love you! ❤️❤️❤️,” Jessica wrote as the caption.

It’s very clear that the former Big Brother 19 showmance has what it takes to go the distance.

Big Brother 23 airs this summer on CBS

A new season of Big Brother is close to beginning this summer. The season premiere of BB23 airs on Wednesday, July 7, and that will be when the CBS audience gets to see the brand new group of houseguests.

16 new people are playing the game this summer, and we are looking forward to seeing how they play the game. Before they even went in the house, Big Brother veteran Janelle Pierzina gave them a lot of tips on how to play.

In other exciting news from the world of Big Brother, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett just got engaged. They met as members of the Big Brother 22 cast and started up a romantic relationship shortly after they left the house.

And speaking of people who were on BB22, Nicole Franzel just shared a new update on her pregnancy. She is expecting a baby very soon with her husband Victor Arroyo, who she met as a Big Brother 18 cast member.

Big Brother 23 debuts July 7 on CBS.