Big Brother 23 spoilers: Who did HOH Sarah Beth Steagall nominate for eviction?

Sarah Beth Steagall won the Head of Household Competition and has nominated two people for eviction in the Big Brother 23 house. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 spoilers from today already reveal who has been nominated for eviction by the new Head of Household, Sarah Beth Steagall. It kicks off what could be a really interesting week for the BB23 cast, but it also shows that SB may not be in control.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Sarah Beth had a lot of thoughts about what she wanted to do at the Nomination Ceremony. And she definitely planned on going after one or two members of The Cookout. But Kyland Young wasn’t going to let that happen.

Kyland was up in the HOH Room until after 5:30 a.m. PT on Friday morning, moving Sarah Beth in a specific direction so that two people could be targeted who were as far from working with The Cookout as possible. Live feed subscribers watched as he poked holes in every idea that she presented to him.

After getting very little sleep on Friday morning (August 20), Sarah Beth Steagall just hosted the Nomination Ceremony and put two people on the block to begin Week 7 of the Big Brother 2021 season. It may also be the beginning of the end to her goal of becoming the Big Brother 23 winner.

Who did Sarah Beth Steagall nominate for eviction on Big Brother?

Sarah Beth has nominated Derek Frazier and Claire Rehfuss for eviction. In this scenario, she thinks that it is possible to then put up Derek Xiao or Alyssa Lopez as a backdoor target. But that’s not what The Cookout wants to happen this week.

Who is going to be evicted this week on Big Brother 23?

Unless something shakes up the nominees — and it’s possible the second power from the High Roller’s Room could alter nominees — then Claire is doomed. Sarah Beth doesn’t know that there is no possible way that Derek F is going to be voted out of the house. If he is on the block, the person next to him will be joining Britini D’Angelo on the BB23 jury.

Later in the day on Friday, the houseguests are going to find out how the latest America’s Vote turned out. More BB Bucks are on the line, which could then allow someone to play the game that costs 125 BB Bucks. To play, a person pays to save someone from the block, and then a roulette wheel determines the replacement nominee.

Here is the updated list of BB Bucks for each BB23 cast member. Those numbers will change, with three people getting an additional 100 BB Bucks, three people getting an additional 75 BB Bucks, and everyone else getting 50 extra BB Bucks.

