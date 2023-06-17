Big Brother 23 alum going to medical school

Hannah Chaddha from Big Brother 23 is heading to medical school.

She shared her exciting news in a new social media post.

Big Brother fans met Hannah in the summer of 2023 when she joined 15 other houseguests to play the game.

During the season, Hannah joined an alliance that would go down in history.

As part of the Cookout alliance, Hannah made it to the final six. It was the first time a group that large had remained intact for the entire season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hannah wound up finishing fifth place in the season. As a member of the BB23 jury, Hannah voted for Xavier Prather to beat Derek Frazier.

Hannah reveals her medical school news

When she joined the BB23 cast, Hannah stated she was a grad student. Now, she is taking a huge step in her education.

“I’ve never said this publicly but i move to Washington DC in t minus 4 weeks to start medical school at…Georgetown[sic],” Hannah posted on Twitter.

“idk why i’ve been withholding this info for all these months,” Hannah wrote before adding, “but i’m SO close to something i’ve been hyperfixated on for more than a decade[sic].”

Hannah shared her big news. Pic credit: @Hannah_Chaddha/Twitter

Big Brother alums show their support for Hannah

Many other Big Brother houseguests have shared messages of support on Hannah’s post.

A few of those notes are shared below.

“We’re SO proud of you omg!! my heart is racing, doc I need you,” wrote Kemi Fakunle from Big Brother 21.

“Omg we’re gonna be neighbors!!!” posted Angela Rockstar from Big Brother 20.

Hannah Chaddha’s friends show her support. Pic credit: @Hannah_Chaddha/Twitter

More Big Brother news

In other news from the BB23 cast, Xavier Prather got engaged. He shared several images from the day he popped the question.

And now a new season of the hit reality competition show is on the way.

As part of the celebration of 25 summer seasons, Entertainment Tonight has filmed a special presentation for the show.

The first episode of Big Brother 25 is slated for Wednesday, August 2.

A delay due to the ongoing Writers Strike has happened, but fans will still get a full slate of episodes.

It was also revealed that the BB25 cast is entirely new people. The producers constructed a brand-new cast of characters to compete for the $750,000 prize.

For fans hoping to compete in a future season, applications for Big Brother 26 are open.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.