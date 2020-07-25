Big Brother 22 cast rumors: Did Nicole Anthony hint at All-Stars 2 stint?

Big Brother 22 cast rumors continue to include Nicole Anthony, but now one of her social media posts seems to really be hinting at an appearance on BB22 this summer.

Earlier this week, CBS finally confirmed that the Big Brother All-Stars start date will arrive in less than two weeks. Before that, a huge cast announcement is going to take place as well.

A lot of BB22 cast rumors are crisscrossing social media, with one combined list that has a lot of the names that keep getting mentioned.

Some of the names that are floating around include Kaysar Ridha and Hayden Moss, and another fun name that keeps coming up is Nicole Anthony from Big Brother 21.

Who was Nicole Anthony on Big Brother?

Nicole is a 25-year-old preschool aide from Long Island, New York that just played the game during the summer 2019 season.

Despite finding herself an early target for eviction, Nicole found a way to survive and maneuver through the game against a really tough opposing alliance.

For most of the game, Nicole only had one true ally in Cliff Hogg III, but the duo did make it deep into the season.

Nicole made it all the way to the final three on Big Brother 21 but failed to win Part 1 or Part 2 of the final Head of Household Competition. When Jackson Michie won the final HOH, he voted to take girlfriend Holly Allen to the final two.

Nicole finished in third place and during the season finale was named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Since that time, many fans have been wanting to see her play the game again and that has helped create a lot of buzz about having her as part of the Big Brother All-Stars cast this summer.

Today, Nicole posted an intriguing social media photo – one that suggests it may have been pre-scheduled and indicate that she is already in sequester with the rest of the BB22 cast.

Take a look below and decide for yourself what she is doing here. The caption that she posted with a vase of flowers reads, “Take some time to stop and smell the flowers this weekend. Because we have so much #bb22 to look forward to next week!”

Big Brother 22 cast reveal coming

It likely won’t be much longer until CBS releases an official statement about who is going to take part in the reality competition show this summer.

What do you think about Nicole Anthony’s Twitter post? Does it give away the fact that she is about to be named as a member of the new Big Brother All-Stars cast? Would she be a great addition?

Big Brother All-Stars 2 debuts on August 5 at 9/8c on CBS.