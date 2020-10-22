Big Brother 2020 spoilers for Part 1 of the final HOH Competition

Big Brother 2020 spoilers from Thursday night will be focused on who wins Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition.

But first, the final four BB22 cast members have to hold an Eviction Ceremony to send one of their group to join the jury.

The latest sentiment from the live feeds is that Christmas Abbott is still getting evicted by Cody Calafiore.

Once Christmas has had her interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, it is time to get back down to business.

Some early spoilers about final Big Brother 2020 HOH

Nicole Franzel, Enzo Palumbo, and Cody Calafiore will all be playing for the power on Thursday night, but it could end up being another frustratingly early end to an episode.

CBS and show producers are not going to reveal the winner from Part 1 of the final HOH during the episode. Instead, the competition will probably be hinted at and then the night will come to an end for CBS viewers.

It is expected that the challenge will then take place offline, even though a lot of live feed subscribers are hoping for the chance to watch it play out live online.

This all means that it could be a while until we learn who has secured the Part 1 win. It may not even come out until after the West Coast has viewed the Thursday night episode (12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT).

In summation, the eviction episode could become pretty predictable, with a lot of filler used to take up the hour. Could one of the segments be spent on the embarrassing moment Nicole just had on the live feeds when she lost control of her bladder?

We will make sure to pass on any spoilers we learn from the Big Brother live feeds in the overnight hours and that will certainly include who wins Part 1 of the final HOH Competition.

#BB22 Remember when Enzo had a chance to vote out Nicole, but he wanted to show Cody his loyalty & earn favor from Nicole by keeping her? Remember how proud he was of himself for that and for throwing Tyler & Festivus under the bus with that vote? Guess who gets the last laugh pic.twitter.com/HFs3IhLiyx — 🅱🅱 🅿🅸🆂🆂🅴🅳 – Wear a Mask / VOTE!!! (@BB_Pissed) October 22, 2020

Some fans have been surprised to learn that everyone on Big Brother gets paid. This season it’s especially true, as most of them are getting paid an appearance fee and a stipend on top of it.

According to the latest television ratings, the show is still going well with viewers. That bodes well for the future of Big Brother and it also explains why they have already opened up applications to be on the BB23 cast.

Enzo when he got the chance to make a big move #bb22 pic.twitter.com/LUZ6srMneu — A  (@YaBoiA21) October 20, 2020

The season finale is a two-hour event that airs on Wednesday, October 28 at 9/8c on CBS. That’s when we will all find out the Big Brother 22 winner, but before that point, we still have a few episodes left to get through.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.