Big Brother All-Stars ratings show that the move to Monday nights worked

The Big Brother All-Star ratings remain strong as the final few episodes of the season air on CBS.

Counting the episode that will air on Wednesday, October 21, there are just five more chances for fans to see the BB22 cast in action.

The season finale is coming up on October 28. The winner of the second All-Stars season will be revealed, and one houseguest’s very strong resume stands apart from the pack.

When it comes to the ratings for the show, there were questions about whether the move from Sundays to Mondays would work, but the early numbers actually look pretty good for the franchise.

Big Brother All-Stars ratings numbers for Mondays

For the episode that aired on Monday, October 12, an estimated 4.03 million viewers tuned in to watch. Getting more than four million viewers was exactly what CBS needed to see, especially after Sunday nights had yielded similar results.

On Monday, October 19, though, the show took a bit of a hit. The Voice premiered on NBC and ABC aired a new episode of Dancing With the Stars during the 8/7c timeslot.

The early numbers have The Voice drawing an estimated 7.96 million viewers and a 1.2 mark in the key demographic of viewers aged 18-49. Dancing With the stars had an estimated 6.10 million viewers.

Those are spectacular numbers for The Voice and DWTS, and both shows out-performed the estimated 3.67 million viewers that Big Brother 22 reportedly had.

janelle: real life and bb are totally different and i would never trust nicole because i know how she plays…and she hates women..*sips wine* kaysar: is that a fact? janelle: *finishes sipping wine* 100% ☝🏻 #BB22 pic.twitter.com/Z1zOOrv8MK — haidi – missing jaysar (@bb22matriarchy) October 17, 2020

The numbers could still be adjusted up a bit later, but that’s already a lot of people watching reality competition shows on the same night. That’s why it’s not a surprise at all that L.A.’s Finest got canceled at FOX after poor numbers on Monday nights.

More Big Brother ratings for Season 22

Looking at the numbers outside of Monday nights, the Memphis Garrett eviction episode drew an estimated 4.01 million viewers and the Power of Veto episode from October 14 had an estimated 4.19 million viewers.

That eviction episode had to go up against President Donald Trump on one channel and Joe Biden on another as they hosted dueling town hall meetings. Getting more than four million viewers for Big Brother has to be considered a huge win for the show.

The numbers are still really strong, even as the season winds down, and especially when taking into account the millions of viewers that are watching episodes on their DVRs after they have originally aired. Those DVR views aren’t counted in the numbers above.

This is why it is not surprising that Big Brother 23 applications are already being accepted and why there are some new rumors about Celebrity Big Brother taking place this winter.

It should be very interesting to see what the viewership numbers are for the Big Brother All-Stars season finale when it arrives next week.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.