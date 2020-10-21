When is the Big Brother All-Stars season finale episode?

The Big Brother All-Stars season finale episode is just about a week from taking place.

At the finale, the BB22 jury will decide who gets to leave with that $500,000 prize.

There are still a number of episodes before the climax, though, and the cast also needs to get down to its final three as well.

During the last episode, CBS viewers learned that Enzo Palumbo is the new Head of Household. It means he was the first person to get a guaranteed spot in the final three.

When is the Big Brother All-Stars season finale?

The summer 2020 season comes to a close on Wednesday, October 28. It will be the latest that a season has concluded, but that’s also because it didn’t get started until August.

The finale is going to be a two-hour event, getting started at 9/8c on CBS. That will give the producers enough time to work through a jury segment, chat with the people who got evicted before the jury started forming, and play Part 3 of the final Head of Household Competition.

One of Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Enzo Palumbo, or Christmas Abbott is going to be named the Big Brother 22 winner. Someone else will get named America’s Favorite Player, based on the votes from fans at home.

Live feed subscribers recently got to watch Cody say that he is “confident” he will win this season. He might be right, especially with a resume that just seems to get better and better by the week.

It will be interesting to see how some of the people who were on the BB22 cast react when they get out of the jury house and see that Nicole and Cody really did have a final two deal in place before the season even began.

Nicole and Cody are mad that people are “playing for themselves” … during the final four?? #BB22 pic.twitter.com/qYis3QDWt7 — Bran The Reality Stan (@BranRealityStan) October 20, 2020

Some interesting Big Brother spoilers

The final four houseguests got to play in a Luxury Competition. It seems that the footage from that event is getting saved for a later episode, even though it was filmed before Enzo even named his nominations for the week.

For readers who want to jump ahead, we also know who won the Power of Veto this week. Those Veto results are going to dictate what happens at the Thursday night Eviction Ceremony. That’s where someone new is heading to join the BB22 jury and wait for their chance to vote on the winner at the Big Brother All-Stars season finale.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.