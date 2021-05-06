Big Brother 11 winner Jordan Lloyd shares a video of a song she cleans to

Jordan Lloyd was a memorable part of the Big Brother 13 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Jordan Lloyd has led a busy life since she won Big Brother 11.

Since her time with the BB11 cast, Jordan has gotten married to Jeff Schroeder, she has had two kids (Lawson Keith Schroeder and Layton Sarti Schroeder), and she has even appeared on The Amazing Race.

Jeff and Jordan also appeared on a second season of Big Brother, teaming up as part of the theme used for the BB13 cast. That was the season that saw Rachel Reilly win the show.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Today, Jordan posted a hilarious video of how she cleans her kitchen when her husband and the kids are out of the house.

Jordan shows off her house cleaning jam

“This is me every time @jeffschroeder23 & the kids leave the 🏡 #oldschooljams This song was everything in middle school! My parents would have been like 😳😳 if they saw us at the middle school dances (and I CANT dance never could but you don’t need to tell me..I like to believe I can..especially with a 🍹 in hand! & I forgot to say Happy cinco de Mayo!” Jordan captioned the video that is shared below.

If you need a good laugh, check out Jordan’s video clip below, because this is really all of us when the house is empty and some cleaning needs to get done.

Love Big Brother as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

More news from former Big Brother houseguests

Big Brother 2 winner Will Kirby posted a funny slideshow recently where he struck poses that he became famous for on the show. Nearly 20 years after he first played the reality competition show, it’s interesting to see him wearing the same outfits again.

Nick Maccarone from Big Brother 21 is going to be a father. He and his girlfriend posted on social media that they are expecting a baby to arrive soon.

And speaking of kids, Big Brother couple Nicole Franzel and Victory Arroyo are also expecting a baby this summer.

In more serious news, Elena Davies from Big Brother 19 has been in the hospital. She had to go through an intensive back surgery after dealing with pain for a long time.

More Big Brother to come this summer

A new season of the hit CBS reality competition show will air this summer. The Big Brother 23 cast will begin playing the game around the end of June and the season will start much earlier than last summer. We can’t wait to see all of the new houseguests playing the game for the first time and, hopefully, there are some great characters for viewers to cheer on.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.