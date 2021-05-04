Will Kirby shares fun then-and-now photos of Big Brother poses

Dr. Will Kirby guest-starred as the neighbor on Big Brother 22 in 2020 Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother winner Will Kirby shared a fun post to Instagram where he celebrated 15 years of his LaserAway business by featuring updates to some of his most famous Big Brother poses.

Fans of the show just saw Will appear as the neighbor on Big Brother 22. On the show, he was depicted as living next door to the Big Brother house and he helped usher in a few BB22 challenges.

Will is a legend from the show, having won Big Brother 2. He was invited back for Big Brother All-Stars as part of the BB7 cast, and Will has also appeared on a number of seasons to host the jury roundtable.

Dr. Will Kirby has kept himself very busy since his time in the Big Brother house and is a very well-known dermatologist. That’s why it should be no surprise to his followers that he is sharing some then-and-now photos to his Instagram account.

Will shares updated Big Brother poses

Putting a fun twist on how Will presented some of his old Big Brother photos, he also took the time to strike the same poses with his current look.

“In celebration of the fifteen year @laseraway anniversary…I’m throwing it back fifteen years myself! #freakishlyhandsome,” Will captioned a slideshow that he put on Instagram.

His post is shared below and it’s a fun look at how his appearance has changed slightly over the years, but that he still looks good enough to appear on a new season of the hit reality competition show.

More Big Brother news

A new season of Big Brother is set to debut this summer on CBS. It won’t be too much longer until we learn the names of the Big Brother 23 cast. We are hoping for a season premiere before the end of June and then a long summer of episodes featuring new houseguests.

A Twitter account that specializes in Big Brother spoilers is up and running again, so that’s some great foreshadowing that the show is returning very soon.

Former Big Brother houseguest and BB18 winner Nicole Franzel recently shared a video of her wedding vows to Victor Arroyo. The pair got married back in March and they are expecting the arrival of their first baby this summer.

In regard to the show itself, Julie Chen Moonves is returning as the host, but there is a new casting director in charge of the show. Hopefully, having a new person in charge, we will see some fresh new ideas used in the twists and how the show gets presented during the summer 2021 season.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.